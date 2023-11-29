BERNINA Dealer, Close to Home, to Host Serge Into Christmas with Special Guest

The event will be led by Gail Yellen and focus on serger tips for special holiday project

ORANGE, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certified BERNINA dealer, Close to Home is thrilled to announce their upcoming event, Serge Into Christmas, with special guest Gail Yellen on December 2nd, 2023 at the Orange, CT location. The all-day event will allow participants to create a unique Christmas stocking with BERNINA Overlocker machines, such as the L 890 .







Photo of the BERNINA L 890

“We’re sincerely looking forward to having Gail lead the Serge Into Christmas event” shared owner Paul G. “She’s so talented on the serger and the techniques that will be taught are sure to enhance any project!”





Yellen, a BERNINA ambassador and founder of Gail Patrice Design, has been in the industry for 14 years. From products and patterns to informative classes both on and offline, Yellen is known for both her passion and skill with sewing and serger machines.

“I love things that are one-of-a-kind and this Christmas stocking project is just that,” said Yellen. “This pattern incorporates a lot of wonderful, decorative techniques that you can do on the L 890.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

Location: 196 Boston Post Rd in Orange, CT

Time: 10 AM - 4:30 PM

Cost: $75. Ticket includes a kit, access to machines, and lunch.

All are welcome to attend. Reservation is required as space is limited. Purchase tickets by calling (203) 878-1654 or online at closetohomestores.com .

For more information on Gail Yellen and Gail Patrice Design, visit gailpatrice.com or tune in on YouTube .

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

