Horizon Aircraft Releases Investor Materials, Publishes Investor Presentation

~ Horizon Aircraft and PTHR File Second Amendment to Form S-4 with the SEC Signaling Significant Progress Towards Business Combination ~

~ Business Combination on Track to Close in the First Quarter of 2024 ~

TORONTO and HONOLULU, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Aircraft Ltd., doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), and a hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft developer, today announced it has released its investor presentation accessible here. The investor presentation has also been filed by Pono Capital Three, Inc. (“Pono”) (NASDAQ: PTHR, PTHRU and PTHRW) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) accessible at www.sec.gov.

The investor presentation highlights Horizon Aircraft’s eVTOL Cavorite X7 prototype, featuring a patented fan-in-wing design allowing for conventional flight in an unconventional aircraft. Additionally, included is a detailed view of the Company’s history, the management and engineering teams’ noteworthy skills and track record in developing innovative aviation technology, the long-term opportunity in the Advanced Air Mobility market and details regarding the proposed business combination with Pono, previously announced on August 15, 2023.

Notably, the Company and Pono have filed a second amendment to their previously filed registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination. The original Form S-4 was filed on September 13, 2023, the first amendment to Form S-4 was filed on October 23, 2023, and the second amendment to the Form S-4 was filed November 20, 2023. With the significant progress made towards merger completion the Company expects to close early in the first quarter of 2024. Upon closing, the newly combined company will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “HOVR.”

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

About Pono Capital Three, Inc.

Pono is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pono’s units started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 14, 2023, under the ticker symbol “PTHRU.” The Class A common stock trades under the symbol “PTHR” and the warrants under the symbol “PTHRW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the proposed Business Combination. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Pono’s securities; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, including the approval of the definitive business combination agreement by the shareholders of Pono; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive business combination agreement; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against any of the parties to the business combination agreement following the announcement of the entry into the business combination agreement and proposed Business Combination; (v) redemptions exceeding anticipated levels or the failure to meet The Nasdaq Market’s initial listing standards in connection with the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed Business Combination on Horizon’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vii) risks that the proposed Business Combination disrupts the current plans of Horizon; (viii) changes in the markets in which Horizon competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ix) the risk that Pono and Horizon will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (x) the ability of the parties to recognize the benefits of the business combination agreement and the Business Combination; (xi) the lack of useful financial information for an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (xii) statements regarding Horizon’s industry and market size; (xiii) financial condition and performance of Horizon and Pono, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the expected financial impacts of the Business Combination, potential level of redemptions of Pono’s public shareholders, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Horizon; (xiv) Horizon’s ability to develop, certify, and manufacture an aircraft that meets its performance expectations; (xv) successful complete completion of testing and certification of Horizon’s Cavorite X7 eVTOL; (xvi) the targeted future production of Horizon’s Cavorite X7 aircraft; and (xvii) those factors discussed in Pono’s filings with the SEC and that that will be contained in the Proxy Statement relating to the Business Combination. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Proxy Statement and other documents to be filed by Pono from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Horizon and Pono may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Neither Horizon nor Pono gives any assurance that Horizon and Pono will achieve their respective expectations.

