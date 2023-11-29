AssetMark to Attend the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5th in New York, NY.



The Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings. Analysts and portfolio managers who wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Goldman Sachs.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has over 1,000 employees. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $99.6 billion in platform assets.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:

Alaina Kleinman

Head of PR & Communications

alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.