Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Delisting Determination

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (“WNW” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: WNW) announced today that it received a staff determination letter (the “Letter”), on November 24, 2023, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the determination from the Nasdaq staff (the “Staff”) to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market, because, as of November 22, 2023, the Company’s securities had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days. Accordingly, the Company is subject to the provisions contemplated under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) (the “Low Priced Stocks Rule”).



Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Staff’s determination, trading of the Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on December 5, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Notice states that the Company may appeal Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series. A hearing request will stay the suspension of the Company’s securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel’s decision. The Company intends to request a hearing to appeal the delisting determination. The Company is working on a plan to present to the Panel in an effort to regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Meiwu Technology Company Limited

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018, and conduct our business in China through our subsidiaries and variable interest entity, Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Currently we conduct our business through our online retail store on the website www.wnw108.com. Optimizing the Website and real-time data, we are able to respond to and match supply with demand for food products in keeping with consumer trends.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

