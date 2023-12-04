Johnstone Supply, Refrigeration Sales Corp. and Sigler Wholesale Distributors Take Top Honors in BMOP Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announced today that Johnstone Supply Co., Refrigeration Sales Corp. and Sigler Wholesale Distributors are the 2023 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest winners.

Overall, wholesale members of the Heating, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) collected 194 pounds of mercury from 57 companies in 2023, a decrease of 8.5% compared with 2022. In addition, more than 300 branch locations returned collection bins during the contest period, from May 1 to Oct. 31.

"We are pleased to witness the support of our partners who continue to diligently search for and recycle mercury-containing thermostats in our homes and businesses," said Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC.

"Our mission is essential to maintaining a cleaner and safer environment, and the efforts of these HARDI wholesalers make a significant contribution to supporting our recycling mission. It is worthwhile mentioning that this is the 11th consecutive year that Johnstone Supply has been a winner, placing them at the forefront of companies that commit themselves to a cleaner environment.

"TRC celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, and our success vividly demonstrates the unwavering support of our HARDI partners who participate year in and year out," said Myers.

TRC released the names of the BMOP winners during HARDI's annual conference Dec. 4 in Phoenix, AZ.

• Johnstone Supply recycled the most pounds of mercury overall at 65.1 pounds.

• Refrigeration Sales Corp. recycled the highest average pounds of mercury with 7 pounds.

• Sigler Wholesale Distributors had the highest participation rate (for 10 branches or more) with 41%.

Top 3 Branches for Recycling

• R.E. Michel Co., Lakeland, FL 12.31 pounds

• Refrigeration Sales Corp., Valley View, OH 7.05 pounds

• Johnstone Supply, Pensacola, FL 4.22 pounds`

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.9 million thermostats containing 13 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.