CBP announces additional public-private partnerships for the Reimbursable Services Program

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection today announced the continued expansion of its public-private partnership which allows for the reimbursement of additional travel and trade inspection services at ports and airports.

CBP reaches agreements with private stakeholders and governments who reimburse CBP for overtime and additional support services. Under the reimbursable services agreement agricultural processing, as well as immigration and trade inspections at ports of entry can be expanded to accommodate for remote locations or late hours.

“CBP is able to accommodate the unforeseen needs of our partners, and better serve them, through the Reimbursable Services Program while fulfilling our security mission,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino of CBP’s Office of Field Operations. “CBP contributes to American economic prosperity by these public-private partnerships and our commitment to facilitate legitimate travel and trade.”

These public-private partnerships will allow approved private sector and state and local government entities to reimburse CBP for expanded services for incoming commercial and cargo traffic and international traveler arrivals in Alabama; Alaska; Arizona; Arkansas; California; Colorado; Connecticut; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Hawaii; Idaho; Illinois; Indiana; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Minnesota; Mississippi; Missouri; Nebraska; Nevada; New Jersey; New York; North Carolina; Ohio; Oregon; Pennsylvania; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; and Washington.

Since the Reimbursable Services Program began in 2013, CBP has expanded it to include 375 stakeholders. The program has provided more than 1.34 million additional processing hours at the request of CBP’s partners—accounting for the processing of more than 19.2 million travelers and more than 2.1 million personal and commercial vehicles.

Reimbursable services are limited to overtime costs and support services for airports with 100,000 or more arriving international passengers annually. Airports with fewer than 100,000 arriving international passengers annually may offset CBP for the salaries and expenses of not more than five full-time equivalent CBP officers. Reimbursable services agreements will not replace existing services.

The entities selected for reimbursable services agreements in the air environment were:

Aced Aviation LLC (St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport);

Acuity Brands Inc. (DeKalb-Peachtree Airport);

Air Service Hawaii, Inc. dba Atlantic Aviation (Kona International Airport; Kahului Airport);

Airway Air Charter dba Noble Air Charter (Miami Executive Airport; Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Orlando International Airport; Tampa International Airport; Treasure Coast International Airport; Jacksonville International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport);

Anderson Air Ltd (Kona International Airport; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport; Kahului Airport; Hilo International Airport; Hillsboro Airport; Portland International Airport; Sacramento International Airport; Reno-Tahoe International Airport);

Angel Wings Aviation, LLC (Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport);

B. Coleman Aviation & Coleman Jet LLC (Gary/Chicago International Airport);

Berwind Corporation (Palm Beach International Airport; Wilmington Airport; Bangor International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Gerald R. Ford International Airport; Miami Executive Airport);

Bollinger Enterprises, LLC (New Orleans Lakefront Airport; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport);

Brilliant Jet Limited (San Francisco International Airport; Washington Dulles International Airport; Newark Liberty International Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport; Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport; Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport; Fairbanks International Airport; San Jose International Airport; Boston Logan International Airport; Oakland International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Miami International Airport; Chicago O'Hare International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport);

Cargolux Airlines International SA (Rickenbacker International Airport; Indianapolis International Airport; George Bush Intercontinental Airport; Huntsville International Airport; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Seattle–Tacoma International Airport);

Chick Fil A Inc. (Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Fulton County Airport; Cobb County International Airport; Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; San Diego International Airport; DeKalb-Peachtree Airport; George Bush Intercontinental Airport);

City of Bangor dba BGR Aviation (Bangor International Airport);

Cortland (DeKalb-Peachtree Airport);

Davinci Jets, LLC (Charlotte Douglas International Airport);

Dillard's Inc. (Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport);

Executive Air Charter of Boca Raton, Inc. dba Fair Wind Air Charter (Bangor International Airport; Treasure Coast International Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Teterboro Airport);

Flugfelagid Atlanta ehf., d/b/a Air Atlanta Icelandic (Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport; Chicago Rockford International Airport; Chicago O'Hare International Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport; Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport; Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport);

FlyUSA, Inc. (Tampa International Airport; St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport);

Gama Aviation LLC (Westchester County Airport; Cobb County International Airport);

IW Group LLC dba Perq Soleil (Washington Dulles International Airport);

Jet Charter, Inc. dba Aviation Resource Management, Inc. and Jet Leasing, Inc. (Bangor International Airport; Teterboro Airport);

Koch Capabilities LLC (Fulton County Airport; Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport);

LD Aviation Services Inc. (Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; King County International Airport - Boeing Field; Louisville International Airport; Teterboro Airport; San Jose International Airport; Eppley Airfield; Jacksonville International Airport; Oakland International Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; DeKalb-Peachtree Airport);

MH Logistics, LTD (Newark Liberty International Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport);

Nicholas Services, LLC, d/b/a Nicholas Air (Memphis International Airport; DeKalb-Peachtree Airport; Cobb County International Airport; Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport; Southwest Florida International Airport; Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Bangor International Airport; Teterboro Airport; University-Oxford Airport; New Orleans Lakefront Airport);

Nike, Inc. (San Francisco International Airport; San Jose International Airport; Oakland International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Portland International Airport; Bangor International Airport; King County International Airport - Boeing Field; Bellingham International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Moffett Federal Airfield);

Norfolk Southern Corporation (Fulton County Airport);

Prime Jet, LLC (Palm Beach International Airport; Bangor International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport);

Private Air Inc. (Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Nashville International Airport; Austin–Bergstrom International Airport; Fulton County Airport; Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport; Erie International Airport; Erie-Ottawa International Airport; Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport);

S&H Aviation (Fulton County Airport);

SAS Institute Inc. (Raleigh–Durham International Airport);

Select Medical Corporation (Harrisburg International Airport);

Signature Flight Support LLC (Denver International Airport; Oakland International Airport; Kahului Airport; St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport; Raleigh–Durham International Airport; Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport);

Southwest Airlines Co. (Denver International Airport);

SpiritJets, LLC (Spirit of St. Louis Airport);

Sunwing Airlines Inc. (Buffalo Niagara International Airport);

Thrive Aviation (Teterboro Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Salt Lake City International Airport; Tampa International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Brown Field Municipal Airport; Oakland International Airport; Bangor International Airport; Harry Reid International Airport);

Tradewind Aviation LLC (San Juan/Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport; Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport; Rafael Hernández Airport; Teterboro Airport; Westchester County Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Cyril E. King International Airport; Henry E. Rohlsen Airport);

UltraAir LLC dba Four Corners Aviation (Eppley Airfield);

Victaulic Company (Lehigh Valley International Airport);

Vista Flight Support (Gerald R. Ford International Airport; Republic Airport; San Francisco International Airport; San Jose International Airport; Harry Reid International Airport; John Glenn Columbus International Airport; Salt Lake City International Airport; Westchester County Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Piedmont Triad International Airport; Teterboro Airport); and Western Aircraft, Inc. (Boise International Airport).

The entity selected for a reimbursable services agreement in the air and sea environments was:

World Fuel Services, Inc. (Boston Logan International Airport; Westchester County Airport; Los Angeles / Long Beach, California; Midway International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Miami Executive Airport; Teterboro Airport; Tampa International Airport; Bangor International Airport).

The entities selected for reimbursable services agreements in the sea environment were:

General Steamship Agencies, Inc (Gulfport, Mississippi; Pascagoula, Mississippi; Corpus Christi, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama);

Moran Shipping Agencies, Inc. (Providence, Rhode Island; New Haven, Connecticut; Port of New York and New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Wilmington, Delaware; Baltimore, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts);

Oceanic General Agency Inc (Ponce, Puerto Rico; Guayanilla, Puerto Rico; Yabucoa, Puerto Rico; San Juan, Puerto Rico);

Pacific Crane Maintenance Company (Seattle, Washington);

Seaboard Marine, Ltd. (Miami, Florida); and

Virgin Voyages Intermediate Limited (San Juan, Puerto Rico; Miami, Florida).

CBP used a rigorous, multi-layered process to evaluate selectees’ proposals and ensure compatibility with CBP’s mission priorities.

The reimbursable services authority is a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy, and will allow CBP to provide new or expanded services at domestic ports of entry reimbursed by the partner entity.