Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Equity Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Dr. Gros will also participate in a panel discussion titled: The Organ Transplant Revolution, that will take place on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. EST. The NobleCon19 conference will take place December 3-5, 2023, in Boca Raton, Florida.

A video webcast of the company overview presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at https://ir.eledon.com/news-and-events/events, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on Eledon’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target within the costimulatory CD40/CD40L cellular pathway. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

