ezeep Blue Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

ezeep Blue has been tested by Zebra’s Global Enablement Center to benefit from seamless, reliable and true-to-format printing

BERLIN and DENVER , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint today announced it has successfully completed Zebra’s Enterprise Testing Program for its print solution ezeep Blue. This designation indicates to customers and partners that ezeep Blue was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with numerous Zebra printers.



ezeep Blue was tested in combination with the Zebra’s ZD420, ZQ521, ZD621, ZQ320, ZD621R, ZT411 and ZT230 printers. By carefully selecting this representative sample from Zebra's desktop, mobile and industrial label models, the validation also indicates that many other Zebra printer models are compatible with ezeep Blue. In the validation tests, the print output functioned reliably, true to format and well readable for both humans and machines.

With ezeep Blue, organizations can centralize their printing needs in the cloud while leveraging the high quality and speed of Zebra printers. This interaction is used for mobile printing of warehouse labels, remote printing of patient labels in healthcare facilities, and centralized printing in retail stores, to name a few. By leveraging the ezeep API or through Zapier or Make workflows, Zebra customers can also benefit from automated printing processes.

"We have already successfully implemented many customer projects with Zebra printers," said Charlotte Künzell, CEO of ThinPrint GmbH. "But now it has been officially confirmed by Zebra: our technology works seamlessly with Zebra printers. So, companies can confidently rely on ezeep Blue in combination with Zebra devices for business-critical printing tasks. The interaction, reliability and format fidelity were tested and confirmed."

Zebra Technologies’ Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions and software products, to meet user application-specific needs.

More information about the partnership can be found at: Zebra Partner | ezeep Blue and on the ezeep website.

About ezeep

Our mission is to make printing simple and accessible for everyone. Because we believe that printing should be a seamless and hassle-free part of any organization’s operations, we developed the cloud-based print management solution ezeep.

With ezeep, you can easily set up and manage your printers over the cloud, as well as monitor and optimize your printing environment from anywhere. With just a few clicks all users print from any device, anywhere and at any time.

ezeep is also committed to minimizing the environmental impact of printing and ensuring that printed paper remains a responsible way to share information and collaborate with each other.

Whether you’re a private user who prints occasionally at home, or a small or large business that needs to support a variety of devices and wants an easy and sustainable way to manage everything in one place, try ezeep – it’s like printing, only better.

