Golden Award-winner, VOOPOO Fast-charging Pod ARGUS P1s arrives in the US

VOOPOO's ARGUS P1s: Fast-charging, flavor-packed vaping pod hits the US market!

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO, the global leader in the vaping industry, has announced that its latest product, the ARGUS P1s, is now officially available in the US market. Combining the fast-charging feature with the ultimate flavour of the iCOSM CODE , and its unique design, the gold award-winner ARGUS P1s brings a new vape option to the US.





Last year, VOOPOO launched the leading fast-charging product ARGUS P1, which received high praise in the US. This year, VOOPOO is back with the ARGUS P1s, a stick-shaped version of the ARGUS P1 with a transparent design and a futuristic appearance, the same fast charging and new iCOSM CODE designed to create the ultimate taste. With the arrival of the ARGUS P1s, a Muse Design-Digital & Electronic Devices Gold Award-winning product, its performance in the US market is something to look forward to.







Fast Charging, Full Charge in 20 Minutes

ARGUS P1s will get fully charged in 20 minutes with the 5V/2A fast charging. The ARGUS P1s has an inbuilt 800mAh battery that can last up to two days of usage, keeping users away from power anxiety.

VOOPOO Exclusive Flavor Interpretation Tech, Optimal Vaping Experience

ARGUS P1s is equipped with iCOSM CODE, an exclusive flavor interpretation tech put forth by VOOPOO. iCOSM CODE integrates leak-proof design, multiple air inlets, anti-bacterial material, and excellent atomizing capabilities together to redefine vaping with clean experience, original freshness, smooth airflow, and multiple interpretations, delivering users the ultimate flavor experience.

Doubled the Coil Lifespan, Prolongs the Ultimate Taste

ARGUS P1s features the ARGUS POD Cartridge, which is compatiable with ARGUS POD FAMILY. The ARGUS POD Cartridge doubles the coil lifespan and reduces frequencies of pod replacing and users' cost on pod. The doubled lifespan coil helps the prolong ultimate in vaping pleasure. In addition, the capsule structure of the cartridge provides leak-proof performance for a long-lasting clean user experience.

Cyberpunk Stick-shaped Pod, Lead the Futuristic Trend

ARGUS P1s adopts transparent PC and metal component, full of futuristic technological style. Through the transparent window, users can view the inner circuit structure of the device. The 3 LED indicators under the transparent shell adopt cyberpunk light bar, the different lighting modes indicate 3 battery levels. And it will be flickering in different colors when auto-drawing and charging.



ARGUS P1s, the newest member in the VOOPOO ARGUS POD FAMILY, achieves the combination of fast charging and optimal flavor experience, continues the VOOPOO mission to bring users the ultimate vape experience and spark the user's life.



ARGUS P1s is now available in the US. For more information on VOOPOO and its latest offerings, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/ . Join VOOPOO in celebrating the launch of the VOOPOO ARGUS P1s and experience the pleasure of vaping.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Company: Shenzhen Woody Vapes Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Rita Wu

Email: rita.wu@voopootech.com

Website: https://www.voopoo.com/

City: Shenzhen

Address: 19/F, Block A, Coolpad Building, High-tech Industrial Park (North Zone), Nanshan District, Shenzhen



Disclaimer:

This product contains nicotine, a substance known to be addictive. Nicotine is harmful to health and can cause a range of serious medical conditions. It is intended for use by adult smokers and vapers only. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, individuals with heart conditions, and those with respiratory issues should avoid nicotine-containing products. If you are unsure about the suitability of nicotine consumption for your health, consult a medical professional before using this product. Keep this product out of the reach of children and pets.