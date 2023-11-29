Submit Release
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 28, 2023.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $44.0 million, grew by 25% quarter over quarter
  • GAAP gross margin of 59.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 59.9%  
  • GAAP operating expenses of $35.0 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $27.1 million
  • GAAP net loss of $6.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million
  • GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.04 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.01
  • Ending cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment balance of $240.5 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “For the second fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2023, Credo reported revenue of $44.0 million, representing 25% growth compared to the prior quarter. Going forward, we expect continued growth and diversity across our family of connectivity solutions and customer base. We remain enthusiastic about our business given the market demand for exponentially increasing bandwidth. This plays directly to Credo’s strengths and we are one of few companies providing the necessary breadth of connectivity solutions at these speeds while also optimizing for energy efficiency and system cost.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook

  • Revenue is expected to be between $51.0 million and $53.0 million
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.8% and 60.8%, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 59.0% and 61.0%
  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $37.0 million and $39.0 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $28.0 million and $30.0 million

Conference Call

Credo will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 28, 2023. Interested parties may join the conference call by registering online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1fb083d222464429bc4d1f05fbec6058. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. It is recommended that participants register and dial in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com. A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that Credo presents may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, asset impairment and related charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustments to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period-specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate, such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using GAAP basic weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using GAAP basic weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net loss, and calculated using non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted net income (loss) per share calculations excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

  • Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;
  • Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and
  • Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services; technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions, or their negatives, may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this press release. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in Credo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 23, 2023, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, Credo’s website or Credo’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dan O’Neil
IR@credosemi.com


 
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  October 28,
2023		   July 29,
2023		   October 29,
2022		   October 28,
2023		   October 29,
2022
Revenue:                  
Product sales $ 34,247     $ 30,028     $ 44,349     $ 64,275     $ 79,612  
Product engineering services   2,434       2,293       3,750       4,727       4,574  
IP license   7,354       2,774       3,270       10,128       13,650  
Total revenue   44,035       35,095       51,369       79,130       97,836  
Cost of revenue:                  
Cost of product sales revenue   17,346       13,868       22,658       31,214       40,183  
Cost of product engineering services revenue   171       293       418       464       518  
Cost of IP license revenue   401       144       334       545       1,513  
Total cost of revenue   17,918       14,305       23,410       32,223       42,214  
Gross profit   26,117       20,790       27,959       46,907       55,622  
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development   21,736       22,638       18,158       44,374       34,841  
Selling, general and administrative   13,256       12,543       11,540       25,799       22,738  
Total operating expenses   34,992       35,181       29,698       70,173       57,579  
Operating loss   (8,875 )     (14,391 )     (1,739 )     (23,266 )     (1,957 )
Other income (expense), net   2,702       2,157       (692 )     4,859       (912 )
Loss before income taxes   (6,173 )     (12,234 )     (2,431 )     (18,407 )     (2,869 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   450       (537 )     929       (87 )     564  
Net loss $ (6,623 )   $ (11,697 )   $ (3,360 )   $ (18,320 )   $ (3,433 )
Net loss per share:                  
Basic and diluted $ (0.04 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.02 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:                  
Basic and diluted   150,232       149,277       146,012       149,755       145,545  



 
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  October 28,
2023		   April 29,
2023
Assets
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,986     $ 108,583  
Short-term investments   111,526       109,228  
Accounts receivable   32,723       49,541  
Inventories   35,761       46,023  
Contract assets   12,042       9,445  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   7,278       5,412  
Total current assets   328,316       328,232  
Property and equipment, net   44,971       40,222  
Right of use assets   13,544       14,860  
Other non-current assets   18,974       13,975  
Total assets $ 405,805     $ 397,289  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 10,926     $ 6,067  
Accrued compensation and benefits   4,898       6,471  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   16,579       14,454  
Deferred revenue   4,832       4,040  
Total current liabilities   37,235       31,032  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   11,610       12,869  
Other non-current liabilities   7,412       5,753  
Total liabilities   56,257       49,654  
Shareholders' equity:      
Ordinary shares   8       7  
Additional paid in capital   475,412       454,795  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (576 )     (191 )
Accumulated deficit   (125,296 )     (106,976 )
Total shareholders' equity   349,548       347,635  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 405,805     $ 397,289  



 
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  October 28,
2023		   July 29,
2023		   October 29,
2022		   October 28,
2023		   October 29,
2022
GAAP gross profit $ 26,117     $ 20,790     $ 27,959     $ 46,907     $ 55,622  
Reconciling item:                  
Share-based compensation   250       189       149       439       453  
Total reconciling item:   250       189       149       439       453  
Non-GAAP gross profit (A) $ 26,367     $ 20,979     $ 28,108     $ 47,346     $ 56,075  
                   
GAAP gross margin   59.3 %     59.2 %     54.4 %     59.3 %     56.9 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   59.9 %     59.8 %     54.7 %     59.8 %     57.3 %
                   
Total GAAP operating expenses $ 34,992     $ 35,181     $ 29,698     $ 70,173     $ 57,579  
Reconciling item:                  
Share-based compensation   (7,894 )     (7,779 )     (4,742 )     (15,673 )     (9,984 )
Total reconciling item:   (7,894 )     (7,779 )     (4,742 )     (15,673 )     (9,984 )
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B) $ 27,098     $ 27,402     $ 24,956     $ 54,500     $ 47,595  
                   
GAAP operating loss $ (8,875 )   $ (14,391 )   $ (1,739 )   $ (23,266 )   $ (1,957 )
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B) $ (731 )   $ (6,423 )   $ 3,152     $ (7,154 )   $ 8,480  
                   
GAAP operating loss margin (20.2 )%   (41.0 )%   (3.4 )%   (29.4 )%   (2.0 )%
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin (1.7 )%   (18.3 )%     6.1 %   (9.0 )%     8.7 %
                   
GAAP net loss $ (6,623 )   $ (11,697 )   $ (3,360 )   $ (18,320 )   $ (3,433 )
Reconciling items:                  
Share-based compensation   8,144       7,968       4,891       16,112       10,437  
Pre-tax total reconciling item   8,144       7,968       4,891       16,112       10,437  
Other income tax effects and adjustments   (358 )     (992 )     644       (1,350 )     220  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,163     $ (4,721 )   $ 2,175     $ (3,558 )   $ 7,224  
                   
GAAP weighted-average shares - basic   150,232       149,277       146,012       149,755       145,545  
GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted   150,232       149,277       146,012       149,755       145,545  
Non-GAAP adjustment   14,664             12,789             13,073  
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted   164,896       149,277       158,801       149,755       158,671  
                   
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.02 )
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.05  



 
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates
(In millions, except percentages)
 
  Outlook for Three Months Ended
January 27, 2024
  Low   High
       
GAAP gross margin   58.8 %     60.8 %
Reconciling item:      
Share-based compensation   0.2 %     0.2 %
Total reconciling item:   0.2 %     0.2 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   59.0 %     61.0 %
       
       
Total GAAP operating expenses $ 37.0     $ 39.0  
Reconciling item:      
Share-based compensation   9.0       9.0  
Total reconciling item:   9.0       9.0  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 28.0     $ 30.0  


