Cansortium Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- Q3 Revenue up 14% YoY to a Record $25.3 Million -



- Q3 Cash from Operations increased 32% to a Record $7.1 Million;

8th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow -

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

“We generated record revenue and cash flow generation during the third quarter as we continued to execute on our growth objectives despite a seasonally slow period in Florida,” said CEO Robert Beasley. “Adjusted EBITDA was offset by increased headcount to keep pace with new store openings, however these investments are critical in laying the foundation for growth and supporting our future plans.

“In Florida, we continue to ramp our four new stores opened this year while driving cultivation improvements, leading to production of more high quality, high THC products. Although the third quarter is generally the most challenging period of the year in Florida, these operating improvements have enabled us to command higher retail prices and partially offset lower volumes from the summer months in Florida.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to drive improvements across our footprint in Florida and Pennsylvania, while capitalizing on our first mover advantage in Texas as we plan to open our brick-and-mortar delivery center in Houston in early 2024.”

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2022)

Revenue increased 14% to $25.3 million compared to $22.1 million.

Florida revenue increased 17% to $21.3 million compared to $18.2 million.

Adjusted gross profit 1 was $16.1 million or 63.9% of revenue, compared to $16.7 million or 75.5% of revenue.

was $16.1 million or 63.9% of revenue, compared to $16.7 million or 75.5% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.8 million compared to $11.7 million, with the decrease primarily driven by additional salaries and wages as well as lower average ticket per transaction. This was partially offset by the impact of increased customer transactions.

Cash flow from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $7.1 million compared to $5.4 million in the prior year.

At September 30, 2023 the Company had approximately $12.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $60.3 million of total debt, with approximately 298 million shares outstanding.

Recent Operational Highlights

In Florida, Cansortium opened its Jacksonville – Cassat store. The Company currently operates 33 stores.

The Company anticipates opening 1 additional new store in Florida by the end of 2023.

__________________

1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing investors@cansortiuminc.com.

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10022610

Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact

Robert Beasley, CEO

(850) 972-8077

investors.getFLUENT.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

investors@cansortiuminc.com

CANSORTIUM INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (USD '000) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 12,105 $ 8,359 Trade receivable 48 28 Inventory, net 8,471 8,973 Biological assets 418 996 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,380 883 Total current assets 22,422 19,239 Property and equipment, net 28,618 31,743 Intangible assets, net 93,327 94,291 Right-of-use assets, net 30,103 30,464 Goodwill 1,525 1,526 Other assets 4,889 768 Total assets $ 180,884 $ 178,031 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payable 3,675 6,931 Accrued liabilities 5,329 5,534 Income taxes payable 25,721 13,952 Derivative liabilities 8,938 8,676 Current portion of notes payable 606 741 Current portion of lease obligations 4,984 2,123 Total current liabilities 49,253 37,957 Notes payable 60,024 56,969 Lease obligations 32,164 33,922 Deferred tax liability 19,287 20,290 Other long-term liabilities 4,471 1,333 Total liabilities 165,199 150,471 Shareholders' equity Share capital 183,576 180,954 Share-based compensation reserve 6,695 6,395 Equity conversion feature 6,677 6,677 Warrants 29,634 28,939 Accumulated deficit (210,563 ) (195,071 ) Foreign currency translation reserve (334 ) (334 ) Total shareholders' equity 15,685 27,560 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 180,884 $ 178,031











CANSORTIUM INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net of discounts $ 25,260 $ 22,100 $ 71,746 $ 64,228 Cost of goods sold 9,121 5,419 25,730 20,990 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 16,139 16,681 46,016 43,238 Fair value adjustments on inventory sold 3,415 (9,605 ) 2,336 (25,023 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (3,627 ) 2,558 (11,719 ) 13,224 Gross profit 15,927 9,634 36,633 31,439 Expenses General and administrative 2,705 2,188 7,586 7,348 Share-based compensation 228 53 644 153 Sales and marketing 5,354 4,556 14,929 12,833 Depreciation and amortization 3,412 1,656 8,223 5,014 Total expenses 11,699 8,453 31,382 25,348 Income (loss) from operations 4,228 1,181 5,251 6,091 Other expense (income) Finance costs, net 4,562 4,422 13,135 11,922 Income from ERTC tax credit (4,055 ) - (4,055 ) - Loss on change in fair value of derivative liability 426 313 262 5,021 Private Placement issuance expense - - - - Loss (gain) on debt settlement (116 ) - (116 ) 1,136 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets - (22 ) 70 (22 ) Loss from termination of a contract 2 - 5 - Other expense (income) - (1 ) 67 (373 ) Total other expense 1,427 4,712 9,976 17,684 Gain (loss) before income taxes 2,800 (3,531 ) (4,726 ) (11,593 ) Income tax expense 5,561 2,026 10,766 7,542 Net loss from continuing operations (2,761 ) (5,557 ) (15,492 ) (19,135 ) Net loss from discontinued operations - 19 - 8,594 Net loss $ (2,761 ) $ (5,576 ) $ (15,492 ) $ (27,729 ) Other comprehensive gain that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency - 62 - 87 Comprehensive loss $ (2,761 ) $ (5,514 ) $ (15,492 ) $ (27,642 ) Basic and diluted - continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) Basic and diluted - discontinued operations $ - $ (0.00 ) $ - $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic number of shares 298,963,366 252,276,742 290,693,488 252,230,588 Diluted number of shares 358,650,277 309,136,061 345,906,048 308,192,639









CANSORTIUM INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (USD '000) For the nine months

ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (15,492 ) $ (27,729 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets 11,719 (13,224 ) Realized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (2,336 ) 25,023 Share-based compensation 644 153 Depreciation and amortization 10,961 9,534 Accretion and interest of convertible debentures 400 - Accretion and interest of term loan 9,534 9,359 Interest income on notes receivable - (71 ) Interest of equipment loan 37 - Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 70 (22 ) Loss on debt settlement - 1,136 Discontinued operations - 8,594 Change in fair market value of derivative 262 5,021 Interest on lease liabilities 3,041 2,546 Deferred tax expense (1,003 ) (703 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivable (20 ) (27 ) Inventory 4,632 1,185 Biological assets (12,609 ) (15,495 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (497 ) (477 ) Right of Use Assets/Liabilities 455 236 Other assets (4,121 ) - Trade payable (3,277 ) 333 Accrued liabilities (205 ) 2,060 Other long-term liabilities 3,141 - Income taxes payable 11,769 8,053 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,105 15,486 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,500 ) (5,439 ) Payment of notes receivable - 119 Advances for notes receivable - (94 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,500 ) (5,414 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 2,993 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants - 4,710 Net proceeds from insurance financing 800 - Exercise of Options - 135 Issuance of shares for note payable extension - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,859 ) (10,084 ) Net cash used in by financing activities (8,859 ) (10,084 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents - 87 Net increase in cash 3,746 75 Cash, beginning of period 8,359 9,024 Cash, end of period $ 12,105 $ 9,099







