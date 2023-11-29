LifeVantage® Study Reveals Synergistic Effects of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and TrueScience® Liquid Collagen

Consumer Experience Leads to Scientific Investigation on Cellular Health Impact When Products are Taken Together

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, today announced that Company scientists have completed a study on the impact Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and TrueScience® Liquid Collagen have on cellular health. The study results showed that when combined, the products work together to help cells accurately respond to stress levels and recover more quickly, supporting the body’s immune function.



“When cells are stressed they send out signals asking for help from the immune system,” explained Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research & Development. “However, even after the stressor is eliminated, it can be common for this signaling to continue, causing the immune system to waste precious energy trying to fix a problem that no longer exists. This unchecked cycle can lead to significant health concerns. The synergistic benefits of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, help break this repetitive stress cycle by reducing unnecessary signaling, allowing cells to get back to their optimal function, which in this case is producing collagen.”

Barnes continued, “The study shows why people are seeing such incredible results with these two products. Together, they create a potent combination that drives cellular rebalance, helping to ensure cells are functioning properly. It’s like sending your cells to a day at the spa, like the effect people are trying to achieve with ice plunges or cryotherapy. It’s amazing how these two products work with your body to support its natural functions.”

“The results of this study are further proof that LifeVantage’s unique emphasis on activation provides the optimal approach to health and wellness,” said Steve Fife, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Our products are clearly differentiated and have demonstrated their effectiveness in amplifying the body’s natural processes to improve health starting at the cellular level. The science behind our products is one of the pillars of LifeVantage’s competitive strength and supports the compelling business opportunity we offer for entrepreneurial minded individuals.”

Scientific Investigation Spurred by the Consumer Experience

The study was designed after consumers provided significant anecdotal evidence about unexpected, positive results in gut health, joint health, along with improvements in overall energy and clarity. To understand why, Barnes and team devised a study in three parts: a dose-finding study, a gene expression study to verify dose timing and concentration, and a global gene expression study using RNA sequencing.

Specifically, the study looked at the products' influence on fibroblasts. Found throughout the body, fibroblasts produce and organize components of the skin that act as the scaffold or support for the skin through proteins, including collagen, elastin, and laminin. Fibroblasts not only produce collagen and other proteins that make up the extracellular matrix for the skin, but they also perform the same function for other organs, such as the intestines, spleen, brain, lung, liver, kidney, and blood vessels.

The gene expression study showed 13,195 genes distributed over 18,671 cellular pathways were influenced in the fibroblasts. Around 21% (2,786 genes) were significantly up, or downregulated either by Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer®, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, or a combination of the two. Of the 2,786 genes measured, the combination of the two products synergistically influenced 2,439 genes (p<0.05), of which 418 genes (17%) were significantly up- (195 genes) or downregulated (223 genes).

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, Cercone Brown Company

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com