BigCommerce to Present at Barclays Global Technology Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. Pacific Time (5:05 p.m. Central Time) in San Francisco, CA.

A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

