Allbirds to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc.(NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 5, 2023, including a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. EST. The event will be webcast and archived on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Dreamed up in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in San Francisco in 2016 with the ethos of using natural materials to create the world’s most comfortable shoes. With carbon reduction as its north star, Allbirds is paving the way for a more sustainable approach to business through product innovation, industry collaboration (like open sourcing its carbon footprint calculator) and being the first footwear brand to carbon label all of its products. www.allbirds.com.

