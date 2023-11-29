Indigenous and Filipino Women are Leading the Fight for Reproductive Justice in Guam

Picture this: A 12-year-old girl is raped and impregnated, and because there are no abortion providers within 4,000 miles of where she lives, she must carry the pregnancy to term.

It doesn’t sound like something that could happen in the United States, right? But for the people of Guåhan, what is more commonly known as the U.S. unincorporated territory of Guam, this was the reality in 2019, even when Roe v. Wade was still law. That year, the only abortion provider on the island retired — and it was this story that sparked the creation of Famalao’an Rights, a reproductive justice initiative fighting for access to reproductive care for everyone on the island.

The fight for abortion access has always been an uphill battle in Guåhan. The first Christian missionaries in Micronesia arrived in Guåhan in the 1500s alongside Spanish colonization, bringing a Catholic religion that heavily influenced CHamoru culture and spirituality. Today, the island’s total population is about 70 percent Roman Catholic, a force that has undoubtedly contributed to harsh anti-choice local government policies for decades.

In 1990, the Guam Legislature passed the strictest anti-abortion law in the United States at the time, making it illegal to even speak about where to get abortions. This law was eventually deemed unconstitutional and unenforceable due to Roe. With the 2022 decision to overturn Roe, however, there were attempts to revive the 1990 anti-abortion law. These efforts were eventually shot down by the Supreme Court of Guam earlier this year after it held the ban was null and void.

The dominance of Catholic religion in Guåhan has also cultivated social and cultural stigma surrounding reproductive health care, particularly abortion. The immense pressure of Catholic, pro-life advocates discouraged medical abortion providers from providing care on the island.