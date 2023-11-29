Captain Tom Bristol Teams with Boy Scouts of America in the Hollywood Christmas Parade
The five-story tall Captain Tom Bristol carried by Los Angeles Scouts in the Hollywood Christmas Parade
The five-story-tall Captain Tom Bristol carried by Los Angeles Scout Troops 8, 88G, 555, and Cubs from Troop 88 in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Some of these projects, like the Christmas Parade, have a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they (Scouts) can say, ‘I did that.'”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captain Tom Bristol, a five-story balloon depicting the main character in the pirate adventure “Under the Black Ensign” by L. Ron Hubbard, and carried by 11 Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Cub Scouts from Los Angeles Troops 8, 88G, 555, and Cubs from Troop 88, traveled the high-seas of Hollywood Boulevard in the 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade.
— Maxime Denning, adult troupe leader
Captain Tom Bristol first arrived at the parade in 2010 to celebrate the release of the Stories from the Golden Age, a line of 80 books and audiobooks containing 153 stories written by master storyteller L. Ron Hubbard in the 1930s and ’40s.
Maxime Denning, an adult leader for the troop, feels that participation in projects is essential, as while helping others, the scouts learn to listen to themselves better. They always come out of it in better harmony and balance with those around them. Denning stated, “I encourage and find diverse service project opportunities so that our youths see that to help can take many forms.” Denning continued, “Some of these projects, like the Christmas Parade, have a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they can say ‘I did that. I handled a balloon many, many times bigger than myself, and so if I was able to do it, let’s see what else I can achieve!’”
The Hollywood Christmas Parade is an annual event taking place the Sunday after Thanksgiving and marks the start of the holiday season for Los Angeles. Captain Tom Bristol was one of over 160 balloons, celebrities, floats, bands, and famous movie cars participating in this year's parade.
The parade will be broadcast as a two-hour special on December 15 on the CW, and a special Los Angeles edit the following week on KTLA and the American Forces Network.
For more information on the Stories from the Golden Age, visit galaxypress.com/l-ron-hubbard-popular-fiction-from-the-1930s-and-1940s/
To see the 2023 Hollywood Christmas Parade photo gallery, visit GalaxyPress.com/Parade/
