LAMM Industries Hosts the Launch of Foster Dreamzzz Foundation Benefiting Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

Foster Dreamzzz is working with The Lost Warhols - an iconic image of Andy Warhol on this significant live event fundraiser and with Creative Minds Talks.

This project is a significant step forward in our mission to empower young adults ageing out of foster care ensuring they have a safe and stable place to call home and may live their best life.” — said Foster Dreamzzz Founder, Allen J. West

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foster Dreamzzz and partners anticipate 200 art enthusiasts, collectors, gallerists and philanthropists to attend their gala celebration at LAMM Industries; located at 310 NE 61st Street in Miami's Magic City, 33137 from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Coinciding with the 21st Annual ArtBasel - Miami guests are invited to make a donation that will be used to complete the social impact film of Award winning producer - writer - director Allen J West's full-length Documentary, 'Foster Dreamzzz'.The $1000 donation provides guests with a VIP Admission, a limited edition, gold bottle of Lamborghini Champagne featuring the 'lost' Warhol on the bottle and a rich networking opportunity to engage socially minded Art aficionados. Guests of 'Lost Warhol - Found Child' will also be gifted an exclusive Digital Collectable for Project Contributors. "Additionally, the same night we will make announce that 2,000 of the Digital Collectibles will be available online to purchase for $300 a piece during our a modern day Influencer driven telethon powered by Mozverse one week after this event.The photograph by Karen Bystedt is one of a highly valued portfolio of Warhol photographs that is on exhibit at The Andy Warhol Museum, MoMA Olso, Hearst Tower, in Norway and in other museums and private collections around the world. Bystedt's 'Lost Warhol' Showcase advances a new future for her Warhol portraits in a Pop-Up Art Gallery at LAMM Industries joining an immersive collaboration of collectable contemporary street and fine art works. Each image expresses the artist's unique visual lexicon displayed in the event space and sound lounge.The program features a much anticipated announcement that the principal production of 'Foster Dreamzz' is completed. Proceeds for the event will underwrite the completion of West's riveting documentary film. The film is unique, in that it is solution based; going beyond identifying a broken system. With empathy it advocates for a bold civic and community outreach. The core of the film spotlights the challenges and triumphs of foster care youth aging out of the system. The Foundation aims to lead a national movement that commingles the private and public sector to create free transitional housing for youth emancipated from foster care. Foster Dreamzzz is developing sustainable housing on vacant properties in Liberty City, a historical district in South Florida and beyond.The event is being hosted by Zion Clark who was born into the Foster Care System with a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that left him without legs. Zion spent 17 horrific years in the Foster Care System. Since then he has become a Professional Athlete, Mental Health Advocate, Social Influencer, an All-American wrestler, an MMA fighter, a Guinness World Record holder, the subject of an EMMY Award-winning Netflix documentary, a noted author, and an internationally acclaimed speaker. His life to date serves as an inspiration to millions of people around the world.Each year, more than 400,000 children are accounted for in the Foster Care System in the United States. Of those 400,000, an estimated 20,000 age-out of foster care each year falling vulnerable to homelessness, incarceration, sex trafficking and substance abuse.Here are alarming fast facts:• 20% of children in foster care become homeless after the age of 18• 60% of child trafficking victims have spent time in foster care• 80% of inmates incarcerated in U.S prisons have spent time in foster care"We are so grateful for the alliance with the Lost Warhols, the Lamborghini Estate, LAMM Industries, Mozverse, Creative Mind Talks, Revolution 93.5 Radio station, Planet Fashion TV, ArtBasil, Sarah Ashley Agency, GVNG, Co-Modeco, Philip de Clare, Fine Art Consultant and Rebel of America in supporting this significant launch," says Allen J. West Development Timeline:At this time, Foster Dreamzzz plans to break ground on their new housing developments in Q1 of 2024 and complete the full length documentary in Q1 as well.About Foster DreamzzzFoster Dreamzzz is an impact organization that aims to create solutions for vulnerable young adults who have been emancipated from the Foster Care System in North America. It was established in 2022 by New York native, Miami resident, prosocial content creator and former foster youth, Allen J. West with the goal of facilitating the transition of foster youth, teams, and organizations from their current state to a more desired future. Foster Dreamzzz has a structured approach that includes three core functions: changing the stigma, breaking the cycle, and creating opportunities. These three prongs are specifically designed to meet the needs of each of the 400,000-plus children in the foster care system and the approximately 20,000 youth who age out of the system annually.About Allen J West, Founder of Foster DreamzzzAllen J West began his career in the entertainment industry as the Music Supervisor for Emmy nominated TV One, a four-part original series hosted by Social activist Al Sharpton titled 'Murder in Black & White'. Allen was the Creative Producer of the TV series titled 'GIVE' which aired weekly on NBC in 2016 and 2017. 'GIVE' won the 2017 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series. Thereafter, Allen was the Executive Producer and Supporting Actor of a SAG Independent full-length motion picture 'Life, Love, Soul' which aired on BET-Her in 2018. Most recently, Allen was the Director and Executive Producer of the A&E 10-part docuseries titled 'Addiction Unplugged' which chronicled the Nation's Opioid Epidemic. Allen is currently producing the solution based, documentary and television series titled Foster Dreamzzz.

