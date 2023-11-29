Kia Canada sets historic annual sales record before year-end

Highest all-time sales record (YTD) with 79,199 units sold well ahead of year-end beating its previous sales record in 2021



Top sellers in 2023 include Seltos, Sportage and Forte

Electric vehicle sales nearly tripled YTD over 2022



TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia has just surpassed its all-time sales record of 79,199 units delivered in 2023, beating its previous sales record in Canada before year-end and putting sales up 26.1% over this time last year.

The most popular models hold strong as the Kia Seltos with 17,886 units sold to date, followed by Sportage at 14,653 and Forte at 10,356, respectively, marking YTD best-ever as well for all three models.

Kia Canada’s EV sales are also hitting a best-ever milestone, with a YTD increase of 193.1% across its electric vehicle lineup with the Niro EV at 3,885 units sold YTD and EV6 at 2,678 units YTD, nearly tripling EV sales in 2022.

Through its Plan S strategy, Kia is committed to expanding their electrified vehicle lineup and will introduce the first mass-market all-electric 3-row SUV, the EV9 this year rounding out the brand’s EV portfolio with 3 all electric models, the EV9, EV6 and Niro EV.

“The Kia brand has evolved and grown tremendously, and this year has solidified that consumers are taking notice,” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “Our electrified vehicle sales are paving the way for another year of success that will see us end 2023 on a high note.”

To learn more about Kia’s expanding electrified vehicle lineup and to discover the benefits of EV ownership, visit the company’s green vehicles page here.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media related inquiries, please contact media@kia.ca.



