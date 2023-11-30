Vitamins Hair Cosmetics Extends Cyber Monday Sale with Exclusive Discounts

Vitamins Keratin Purple Hair Mask Keratin Hair Serum

Customers Unwrap Exceptional Hair-Raising Deals from November 27th - December 4th

We're thrilled to give more customers the chance to be part of our family's legacy of exceptional hair care” — Haim Shir, General Manager

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a delightful twist, Vitamins Hair Cosmetics, a pioneer in bespoke hair care, has extended its Cyber Monday sale by a whole week. From November 27th to December 4th, customers can experience the luxury of Vitamins' top products at an unprecedented 20% discount. This extension reflects the brand's dedication to making its premium products more accessible during the festive season.

Established over seven decades ago by Mr. Haim Shetrit, Vitamins Hair Cosmetics has grown under the astute leadership of Izik Shir (CEO) and Haim Shir (General Manager), who have continued to innovate while upholding the company’s commitment to quality and eco-friendly practices.

Haim Shir, sharing his enthusiasm about the sale extension, states, "Our initial Black Friday event received an overwhelming response, inspiring us to extend the offer through Cyber Monday. We're thrilled to give more customers the chance to be part of our family's legacy of exceptional hair care."

The extended Cyber Monday sale features a carefully curated selection of products, each designed to transform hair care routines:

1. Keratin Hair Serum

Salon-Like Softness and Shine: Infused with Moroccan Argan and Coconut oils, this serum leaves hair luxurious, silky, and sleek.

Protein Repair for Dry and Damaged Hair: Revives and restores from scalp to roots, ideal for color-treated and damaged hair.

Heat Protection and Frizz Control: Strengthens hair with Biotin and Castor Oil, offering a protective shield against heat and sun damage while managing frizz across all hair types.

2. Vitamins Keratin Purple Hair Mask

Color Depositing for Tone Correction: Eliminates brassy tones, perfect for maintaining the vibrancy of blonde, platinum, and silver hair.

Enhanced Color and UV Protection: Provides rich, perfect color between salon visits and protects from UV damage.

Deep Conditioning for Damaged Hair: Intensive hydration therapy revitalizes and nourishes, restoring health to color-treated hair.

3. Vitamins Keratin Shampoo Hair Treatment

Deep Cleansing for Luminous Look: Offers a salon-quality cleanse, leaving hair with a radiant, blowout look.

Strengthening with Biotin and Castor Oil: Promotes hair growth and restores balance, ideal for all hair textures.

Moisture Infusion for Healthy Hair: Provides intensive hydration, repairing split ends and relieving scalp

This extended sale presents a unique opportunity for customers to indulge in Vitamins Hair Cosmetics’ premium hair care products, known for their innovative formulas and natural, eco-friendly ingredients.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Vitamins Hair Cosmetics Amazon Store for more information and to make their purchases. This is a chance not to be missed for those seeking to elevate their hair care experience with Vitamins' advanced solutions.

About Vitamins Hair Cosmetics

Founded by the visionary apothecary Mr. Haim Shetrit, Vitamins Hair Cosmetics has been a leader in hair and body-care solutions for over 80 years. The company remains committed to its founding principles of natural, eco-friendly, and toxic-free ingredients. Today, under the stewardship of Izik Shir and Haim Shir, Vitamins Hair Cosmetics continues to blend traditional methods with modern advancements, offering innovative hair care solutions to a global clientele.