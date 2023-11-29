Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,402 in the last 365 days.

2023 Food Industry Awards: Business Awards UK Recognizes Culinary Excellence, Unveiling Winners and Finalists.

Business Awards UK proudly presents the 2023 Food Industry Awards, honouring the trailblazers and innovators who shape the vibrant culinary landscape of the United Kingdom.

Halifax, UK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Awards UK proudly presents the 2023 Food Industry Awards, honouring the trailblazers and innovators who shape the vibrant culinary landscape of the United Kingdom.

2023 Food Industry Awards Winners

  • Caswell Catering - Best Catering Services
  • The Pizza Post - Excellence in Food Service
  • Nicha Group - Best Health and Nutrition Product
  • Marshall’s Farm Shop - Best Farm to Table Initiative
  • WL Distillery - Best Craft Brewery/Distillery
  • Dope Burger Limited - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry
  • Enduosports - Innovative Food Product
  • Greens at Gretna - Best New Restaurant

2023 Food Industry Awards Finalists

  • The Sussex Ox Trading Company - Best Farm to Table Initiative
  • Caswell Catering - Excellence in Food Service
  • The Pizza Post - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry
  • PINA POKE - Innovative Food Product, Best New Restaurant
  • WL Distillery - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry
  • Enduosports - Best Health and Nutrition Product
  • Memories Catering - Best Catering Services
  • Caswell Catering - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company

From the heart-driven health initiatives of Nicha Group in Surrey to the authentic Naples-influenced pizzas of The Pizza Post, each winner has distinctly showcased their commitment to excellence and innovation. Greens at Gretna, renowned as “The First Restaurant in Scotland,” offers a unique culinary experience, while Enduosports sets a high bar with its natural, sustained energy products. Dope Burger, with its decade-long legacy of gourmet street food, and WL Distillery, which captures the essence of North East traditions in its gin, both exemplify the craft of their trades. Marshall's Farm Shop & Kitchen stands as a testament to generations of farming passion, and Caswell Catering has become a beacon of versatile, memorable culinary services in Swansea.

These winners and finalists exemplify the culinary spirit of the UK, pushing boundaries and raising standards. The 2023 Food Industry Awards celebrate their dedication, passion, and significant contributions to the food industry.

For more information about the 2023 Food Industry Awards or to request interviews, please contact Business Awards UK.


Company Details:

Organization: Business Awards UK

Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director

Email: mark@business-awards.uk

Website: https://business-awards.uk

Contact Number: +441422 771042

Country: United Kingdom

City: HALIFAX


You just read:

2023 Food Industry Awards: Business Awards UK Recognizes Culinary Excellence, Unveiling Winners and Finalists.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more