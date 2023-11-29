2023 Food Industry Awards: Business Awards UK Recognizes Culinary Excellence, Unveiling Winners and Finalists.

Business Awards UK proudly presents the 2023 Food Industry Awards, honouring the trailblazers and innovators who shape the vibrant culinary landscape of the United Kingdom.

Halifax, UK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Awards UK proudly presents the 2023 Food Industry Awards, honouring the trailblazers and innovators who shape the vibrant culinary landscape of the United Kingdom.

2023 Food Industry Awards Winners

Caswell Catering - Best Catering Services

The Pizza Post - Excellence in Food Service

Nicha Group - Best Health and Nutrition Product

Marshall’s Farm Shop - Best Farm to Table Initiative

WL Distillery - Best Craft Brewery/Distillery

Dope Burger Limited - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry

Enduosports - Innovative Food Product

Greens at Gretna - Best New Restaurant

2023 Food Industry Awards Finalists

The Sussex Ox Trading Company - Best Farm to Table Initiative

Caswell Catering - Excellence in Food Service

The Pizza Post - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry

PINA POKE - Innovative Food Product, Best New Restaurant

WL Distillery - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry

Enduosports - Best Health and Nutrition Product

Memories Catering - Best Catering Services

Caswell Catering - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company

From the heart-driven health initiatives of Nicha Group in Surrey to the authentic Naples-influenced pizzas of The Pizza Post, each winner has distinctly showcased their commitment to excellence and innovation. Greens at Gretna, renowned as “The First Restaurant in Scotland,” offers a unique culinary experience, while Enduosports sets a high bar with its natural, sustained energy products. Dope Burger, with its decade-long legacy of gourmet street food, and WL Distillery, which captures the essence of North East traditions in its gin, both exemplify the craft of their trades. Marshall's Farm Shop & Kitchen stands as a testament to generations of farming passion, and Caswell Catering has become a beacon of versatile, memorable culinary services in Swansea.

These winners and finalists exemplify the culinary spirit of the UK, pushing boundaries and raising standards. The 2023 Food Industry Awards celebrate their dedication, passion, and significant contributions to the food industry.

For more information about the 2023 Food Industry Awards or to request interviews, please contact Business Awards UK.





