ACWA Presents 2023 Emissary Award to Edgar Dymally

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) on Nov. 29 presented its 18th annual Emissary Award to Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Senior Environmental Scientist Edgar Dymally. Presented during ACWA’s 2023 Fall Conference & Expo in Indian Wells, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.

“Edgar Dymally has been a collaborative and thoughtful voice at ACWA, especially on issues related to drinking water quality,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “His dedication and expertise in working to promote ACWA’s goals at the local, state and federal levels are invaluable and we are thrilled to be able to honor him for his contributions.”

Dymally has been actively involved with ACWA’s Water Quality Committee since 2004 and currently serves as the committee chair. He has been a respected and knowledgeable voice on policies related to chromium-6, PFAS, microplastics and more. He is also committed to mentoring the next generation of leaders and serves on the Board of Trustees of the newly formed ACWA Foundation.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

