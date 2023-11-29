MEDIA Advisory: PERK's Freedom Is Everything fundraiser is this Saturday, December 2, in Silverado Orange County, CA
PERK
Join PERK President Amy Bohn, special guest speakers Del Bigtree, Nicole Pearson, and others.
join us under the stars on Saturday, December 2, at 5 pm at the stunning Rancho Las Lomas as we dine, dance, and hear from those working tirelessly to preserve the freedom of future generations.”SILVERADO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event sponsor PERK cordially invites you to join us under the stars on Saturday, December 2, at 5 pm at the stunning Rancho Las Lomas as we dine, dance, and hear from those who are working tirelessly to preserve our freedom and the freedom of future generations.
— Amy Bohn, PERK President
Other guest speakers include Jessica Sutta, Dr. Jeffrey Barke, Dr. Mark McDonald, Dr. Shannon Kroner, Dr. Sabine Hazan & more! Live Entertainment from DPAK, FREEDOM Media Lounge, Drinks, Dancing, Live Auction & Paddle Raise for PERK.
Onsite interviews/media availability with speakers and PERK leadership will be from 5-7 pm in the Freedom Media Lounge at the event. Speaker bios and the final program are available upon request. Pre or post-event speaker interviews can be arranged by contacting Natalie at ncarpenter@perk-group.com or (916) 200-9149.
Onsite media set up begins at 4 pm, with interviews beginning at 5 pm. Media attendees are invited to bring a guest and stay for the dinner and event program until the event concludes at 10 pm.
ABOUT PERK - Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids. PERK’s mission is to advocate for medical freedom, bodily autonomy, children’s rights, parental rights, and civil rights, as well as to protect children’s right to an education. PERK has over 30,000 members throughout California: public employees, first responders, concerned citizens, and parents of children attending school in grades K through 12 in California. PERK works tirelessly to protect children, families, and parental rights, your right to work, travel, and live in society, preserve medical freedom and bodily autonomy, and protect the citizens of California from unconstitutional mandates and Government overreach.
Additional event information can be found here: https://donorbox.org/events/504404
Natalie
PERK
+1 916-200-9149
ncarpenter@perk-group.com
Other