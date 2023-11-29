SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Paycom Software, Inc.(PAYC) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom" or the "Company") (NYSE: PAYC) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Paycom investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2023 and November 1, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/paycom-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=57484&wire=3

PAYC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Paycom’s Beti product led to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth to between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Paycom during the relevant time frame, you have until January 9, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

