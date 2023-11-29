SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Sony Group Corporation(SONY)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") (NYSE: SONY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 21, 2023, Reuters reported that the U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Sony must face a mass lawsuit worth up to 6.3 billion pounds over claims that the PlayStation maker allegedly abused its dominant position in the market by charging "excessive prices" to its customers. The lawsuit alleges that Sony required digital games and add-ons to be bought and sold only via its online PlayStation Store, charging developers and publishers a 30% commission. The claim also alleges customers have paid higher prices for games and add-on content than they would have. Following this news, Sony's stock dropped sharply, damaging investors.. To obtain additional information, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

