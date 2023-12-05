Bradley Burton

Brad Burton, PharmD, Explains Pharmacovigilance and How it's Embedded in the Role of Pharmacists, Regardless of Setting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Burton, a distinguished Board-Certified Oncology Pharmacist, recently shed light on the paramount role of pharmacovigilance, transcending healthcare settings. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pharmacovigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other medicine/vaccine related problem. Dr. Burton notes that pharmacovigilance in the drug development space, and beyond, is integral in ensuring that medications are safe and that any risks are addressed and managed effectively.

According to Dr. Burton, noted that many drugs have been withdrawn from markets due to severe side effects, emphasizing the imperative need to ensure the safety of new medications. By tracking adverse events and safety concerns, Dr. Burton noted that the science of pharmacovigilance acts as a sentinel, identifying potential issues and enabling proactive risk mitigation, safeguarding patients from harm.

Dr. Brad Burton noted that pharmacovigilance activities are applied within many areas of the drug development landscape. For example, Dr. Burton, stated that more traditional pharmacovigilance activities are centered around mitigating risk of drug therapy in the pre-market setting while medications are being tested in clinical trials, or in the post-market setting after products are approved. Adverse events, and other safety considerations, are constantly surveyed to ensure that any potential safety concerns (i.e., safety signals) are worked up for potential causal associations with the product(s) administered. Dr. Burton notes that these highly trained, specialized individuals taking part in this work may gain employment in a number of settings, including pharmaceutical companies, as well as with regulatory bodies tasked with evaluating products for potential market approval. He explains also that pharmacists working in dispensing roles are often executing activities that fall within the realm of pharmacovigilance. For instance, a hospital pharmacist may receive an order for a medication, but find that a patient’s laboratory values may suggest poor organ function. This may put the patient at a higher risk of a reaction from the medication if the affected organ doesn’t metabolize the medication effectively. He notes that the pharmacist may then suggest adjusting the dose of the medication or to switch to a new medication in order to prevent an untoward event potentially attributed by the medication.

That said, Dr. Burton emphasized that, it is important to understand that guidelines around pharmacovigilance activities have been published which lay out risk categorization, safety data management, and handling of case reports. These guidelines, he explains, are widely accepted worldwide and reduce inconsistency in how different geographies conduct pre- or post-market pharmacovigilance work. He added that, the evolving landscape of pharmacovigilance necessitates vigilant oversight, international collaboration, and specialized expertise. He also noted that, as the healthcare industry continues to advance, the role of pharmacovigilance remains indispensable, safeguarding patient well-being and ensuring the continued evolution of safe and effective medications.

Dr. Brad Burton's exceptional career in oncology pharmacy began when he started as a pharmacy technician. Over the years, his talent and dedication to the field have made him a prominent figure, actively contributing to professional organizations such as the Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. His extensive body of work, comprising over 10 notable publications, showcases his research, insights, and valuable contributions to the scientific community, solidifying his expertise in the field. Dr. Burton's research highlights the pivotal role that education plays in equipping pharmacy professionals for patient advocacy and risk reduction. By focusing on comprehensive training programs and continuous professional development, education empowers pharmacy professionals to communicate effectively with patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers. As a result, Dr. Burton's unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes in oncology pharmacy has made him a respected and renowned figure in the field.

DISCLAIMER: Dr. Burton contributed to this press release in his personal capacity. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily represent the views of AstraZeneca or Johns Hopkins Hospital or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

