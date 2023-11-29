LimnTech Introduces Groundbreaking Enhancement, Revolutionizing Pavement Marking Safety

Limntech Limntech 100 system LM Engineer

LifeMark 100 Auto Layout System gets even better

It's a beautiful thing to see this system in action. People just don't understand how dangerous it is for us to work out there, often in the dark, doing this work.” — Zach Worman

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LimnTech Scientific, Inc., a leader in innovative technology solutions for road safety infrastructure, proudly announces a significant advancement in pavement marking management safety with the latest enhancement to its LifeMark 100 auto layout system.

Since its inception in 2012, the LifeMark Auto Layout System has been at the forefront of automated pavement marking layout, leveraging cutting-edge AI-driven camera, robotics, and geospatial technologies. This advancement has significantly reduced the need for workers' exposure to hazardous conditions.

The newest addition to the LifeMark 100, the Pattern Automation System, sets a new standard by precisely identifying, recording, and marking changes in the passing pattern with unparalleled accuracy. This addresses the traditional challenge of pavement marking pattern "coding," a manual process that previously jeopardized workers in active high-speed traffic.

Zach Worman, Pavement Marking Superintendent at Guidemark, Inc., attests to the system's transformative impact, stating, "It's a beautiful thing to see this system in action. People just don't understand how dangerous it is for us to work out there, often in the dark, doing this work."

The Pattern Automation System, integrating additional AI and robotics, allows workers to remain safely within the vehicle throughout the entire marking process. This breakthrough not only enhances efficiency but also prioritizes the safety of workers, eliminating exposure risks associated with traditional practices.

LimnTech invites industry professionals to explore the enhanced efficiency and safety offered by the LifeMark 100 and the Pattern Automation System. Discover a new era in pavement marking management projects by contacting:

Contact: Chris Davies Chief Marketing Officer Email: ChrisDavies@LimnTech.com LimnTech Scientific, Inc. Office: 215-703-5510 Mobile: 215-240-2223

About LimnTech Scientific, Inc. LimnTech Scientific, Inc. is a technology-driven company committed to pioneering advancements that enhance safety and efficiency across the road safety infrastructure industry. The LifeMark 100 auto layout system is a testament to LimnTech's dedication to innovative solutions in pavement marking management.