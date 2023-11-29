PLATOS PRO LLC NEW FITNESS DEVICE RESHAPES STRENGTH TRAINING FOR CONSUMERS
Platos Pro LLC is introducing a game-changing product that will help reshape how consumers approach strength training.MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platos Pro LLC (https://platosprosite.com/) is introducing a game-changing product that will help reshape how consumers approach strength training. The product, set apart from the competition thanks to its novel design and versatility, is available on the Platos Pro LLC e-commerce site now offering a Holiday Launch Day Special of 20% off and free shipping. The new patent-pending, weight-training device is called PLATOS, a plate-lifting system that is compact, practical, and revolutionary.
“Platos Pro LLC is a direct-marketing, e-commerce business that distributes PLATOS products, which are manufactured in Pomona, California to ensure they are 100% made in the United States,” says Rick Gamboa, the company’s President and Founder. “Our mission is to create, innovate, and sell the highest quality American-made premium strength and conditioning training devices globally. Our goal is to invent revolutionary, compact, and practical products while minimalizing our footprint.”
Unlike traditional dumbbells, the PLATOS weights are round, flat, and ultra-thin (3/8”). These steel plates are ergonomically designed to fit in the palm of your hand with comfort and safety thanks to a center-hand grip opening — the first of its kind in the fitness industry. “Unlike dumbbells, the plates stack and interlock in an easy process that does not require tools, collars, or clamps,” Gamboa explains.
The PLATOS weights are so compact that a set of eight plates can be stored in a medium-sized pizza box. The PLATOS weights — available in increments of 2.5 lbs., 5 lbs., and 10 lbs. plates — are even compact enough to fit inside your suitcase and join you on the road.
Increasing weight with the PLATOS system involves simply stacking the plates one on top of another. “Just stack it, twist it, and lift it,” Gamboa says. “It’s that simple. With the plate-lifting system, PLATOS can replicate 99% of all dumbbells, kettlebells, adjustable dumbbells, and Olympic-plate exercises with a greater range of movement due to its compact design.
PLATOS is designed for anyone, including women, home gym enthusiasts, beginners to fitness, silver sneakers, low-impact participants, walkers, joggers, and weekend warriors. “In short, PLATOS is designed for anyone and everyone,” Gamboa attests.
