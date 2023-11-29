Shaun Capps Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" Alongside Chris Voss

Shaun Capps

Shaun Capps, an accomplished injury attorney based in Birmingham, Alabama, has embarked on an impactful collaboration with SuccessBooks® and renowned author Chris Voss to co-author the upcoming book, "Empathy and Understanding in Business." This partnership seeks to redefine the essence of business triumph by examining the significance of human connection, empathy, and emotional intelligence.

Shaun's academic journey began at the University of Mississippi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English and History. He subsequently pursued his passion for the law at the Birmingham School of Law, culminating in a Juris Doctor degree.

During his tenure in law school, Shaun's dedication led him to significant roles, including working in the Lien Unit for The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. In this capacity, he displayed exceptional prowess by recovering millions of dollars from third parties, showcasing his innate talent for negotiation and diligence. His enthusiasm for justice further prompted him to accept a clerkship in the Domestic Relations Division of the Alabama Tenth Judicial Circuit in Jefferson County, an experience that solidified his commitment to advocating for his clients within the legal system.

As a testament to his skills, Shaun's negotiation acumen earned him recognition from Alexander Shunnarah, Owner, and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. Since 2015, he has been an integral part of the firm, and his dedication led him to serve as Mr. Shunnarah's personal Case Manager for three years prior to passing the Alabama Bar. This period of close collaboration demonstrated Shaun's relentlessness and allowed him to acquire invaluable skills.

In 2023, Shaun took his aspirations to new heights by establishing Shaun Capps Injury Law, where he leads a dedicated team focused on delivering optimal outcomes for their clients. Additionally, he serves as Of Counsel for Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, a role that enables him to extend his expertise to a broader range of cases.

Shaun is deeply committed to pro bono work, consistently striving to provide equitable access to justice for underserved populations. A dedicated member of the Christian Legal Society, he is actively involved in free legal aid workshops and volunteers his time with churches and non-profit ministries nationwide, embodying his commitment to fairness and justice.

Amidst his rigorous advocacy, Shaun finds joy in spending quality time with his family. His wife, Olya, and their children, Solomiya and Roman, are the pillars of his life. Faithful members of Christian Life Church in Hoover, Alabama, the Capps family exemplifies their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others, especially orphans and widows. A librarian spirit, he willingly shares his success and methods with the legal community. He is a national conference speaker and currently an Adjunct Torts Professor at Trinity Law School in Santa Ana, California.

By aligning his journey with accomplished author Chris Voss, Shaun contributes a wealth of legal expertise and a dedication to justice to the book, “Empathy and Understanding in Business.” This collaborative endeavor promises to redefine the principles of business achievement.

For more information about Shaun Capps and his exceptional journey, please visit www.cappsinjurylaw.com.