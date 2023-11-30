CarShield Launches Innovative Military Program in Collaboration with Military Connect®

CarShield American Flag Patch MilitaryConnect.com

Every Day is Veterans Day at CarShield

O’FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CarShield Military Program aims to provide all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all Veterans and all Military Family Members with exclusive benefits and tailored coverage options for their vehicles. Military Members may Save Up To $400/Year on Auto Protection!

CarShield, a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, is proud to announce the launch of its new Military Program, developed in partnership with Military Connect, a trusted network supporting military personnel and their families. This program exemplifies CarShield's commitment to honoring and supporting the brave men and women who serve our country.

This initiative is a result of the collaboration between CarShield and Military Connect®, combining the automotive expertise of CarShield with the unique insights and needs of military personnel.

Key features of the CarShield Military Program include:

1. Specialized Coverage Plans: The program offers coverage plans designed to address the specific needs and challenges faced by military members and their families. These plans include protection against unexpected covered repair costs, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, and Courtesy Towing, ensuring peace of mind for those who serve.

2. Dedicated Support: CarShield understands the demands placed on military personnel, often requiring them to relocate frequently. The Military Program includes dedicated customer support to assist members throughout their service-related moves, ensuring seamless coverage transitions.

3. Exclusive Discounts: In recognition of the sacrifices made by military members and their families, CarShield is offering exclusive discounts on its service contracts for qualified individuals. These discounts make reliable vehicle protection more accessible to those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces. This includes Military Family Members.

4. Partnership with Military Connect: Military Connect, a leading organization supporting military communities, has played a pivotal role in shaping the CarShield Military Program. The partnership ensures that the program not only meets but exceeds the expectations of military members by addressing their unique automotive needs.

CarShield CEO Nick Hamilton expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are honored to introduce the CarShield Military Program, a testament to our deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by our military personnel. Through this program, we aim to provide them with the peace of mind that comes with reliable vehicle protection, allowing them to focus on their essential duties without the added stress of unexpected covered repair costs."

The CarShield Military Program is available now, and eligible military members are encouraged to explore the exclusive benefits and coverage options by visiting https://carshieldprotection.com/military/ or contacting 1-800-784-8771 for more information.

About CarShield: CarShield has been serving customers for almost two decades and is a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, offering coverage plans to protect vehicle owners from unexpected covered repair costs. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, CarShield has become a trusted partner for drivers seeking reliable and affordable vehicle protection. CarShield has covered over 2 million vehicles and its administrators have paid over $1 Billion in cover claims.

About Military Connect®: Military Connect is a revered network committed to offering unwavering support, valuable resources, and promising opportunities to military personnel and their families. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Military Connect strives to elevate the well-being and success of those who have bravely served or are currently serving in the armed forces. Our flagship product, the Military Connect® App, is available for FREE on both the iOS and Android App Stores. This user-friendly application empowers members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and military family members to assert their unique identity while seamlessly accessing a diverse range of military benefits and exclusive offers.