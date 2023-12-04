The Historic Westport Entertainment District Unveils a Festive Event: Westport Christmas Market

Westport Christmas Market - inaugural event Dec. 9 with 50 local makers KC's Westport to host both the Santa Dash and the Westport Christmas Market December 9, 2023 Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services.

The inaugural Westport Christmas Market - scheduled with Westport’s Santa Dash on December 9 in Kansas City

Westport’s quaint, walkable streets and shops offer a perfect venue to gather local makers and visitors together to create a Christmas experience.” — Lexi Boyd, Westport Special Events Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to infuse the holiday season with unprecedented charm, Westport is set to launch its inaugural Westport Christmas Market on December 9, transforming the heart of Kansas City’s Historic Westport District into a winter wonderland from 9 am to 7 pm.

The historic streets of Westport will be temporarily closed, playing host to an enchanting one-day event that promises to showcase the spirit of the season. There are 50 local makers and crafters showcasing their wares, including holiday crafts, jewelry, clothing, dog merchandise, woodworking, 3D prints, candles, cups, bakery items, roasted nuts, and more. The event is an experience to revel in the magic of the season, which is free to attend. This unique shopping experience and one-of-a-kind holiday treasures also include activities for kids.

Attendees can indulge in the spirit of the season with holiday drinks and treats, while live music and traditional holiday melodies will serenade the atmosphere, creating a joyful ambiance throughout the district. Attendees can capture the spirit in a variety of festive photo ops to share the perfect holiday occasion and meet and greet KC Current players.

Adding an extra dash of merriment to the day, Westport will also host the Westport Santa Dash at 10 am, a beloved tradition that draws runners bedecked in Santa costumes or race shirts to partake in either the 5K or 1K event. Kids aged 12 and under can join the festive fun with the Elf Dash. Participants will not only enjoy the cheer of running Santas but will also be rewarded with Santa gear or a race shirt, a participant medal, and delicious treats at the finish line.

Lexie Boyd, the Special Events Manager of the Historic Westport Entertainment District, expressed excitement about the heightened holiday experiences. " As Westport unwraps this magical holiday extravaganza, locals and visitors alike are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of the season at the heart of Kansas City’s Historic Westport District," Boyd stated. "Westport’s quaint, walkable streets and shops offer a perfect venue to gather local makers and visitors together to create a Christmas experience."

Westport Christmas Market and the Santa Dash on December 9 will make Westport a destination for holiday cheer.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. westportkcmo.com