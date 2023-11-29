ProcessMaker Introduces Groundbreaking AI Functionality in the Latest Release

Durham, NC, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker has announced the launch of its latest quarterly platform release for the Fall of 2023. This release introduces innovative AI functionality and enhanced collaboration tools, setting a new standard for process automation efficiency and user experience.

ProcessMaker’s innovative AI features empower users to instantly transform text descriptions into BPMN 2.0-compliant process models, forms, and scripts, reducing the time and effort traditionally required in process design. AI assistants throughout the platform enable the automatic generation of functional scripts, democratizing process design and making it more accessible and efficient for users of all skill levels, regardless of technical experience.

“We’re very excited about our new AI developments within the platform. With this new release, we want everyone to be able to build better, faster, and together. Now, it’s easy for participants, designers, and virtually anyone to collaborate with their teams and streamline their overall experience,” said Jose Maldonado, Sr. Director of Product at ProcessMaker.

Alongside AI advancements, ProcessMaker's release focuses heavily on improving user collaboration and project management, mobile access, advanced analytics, process testing, and ease of integration.

Specific new capabilities include:

Comprehensive asset management enables users to manage and monitor all project elements in a centralized location.

enables users to manage and monitor all project elements in a centralized location. Improved project management empowers users to make real-time updates on all project assets and see all processes, screens, connectors, scripts, and decision tables for a project in one place.

empowers users to make real-time updates on all project assets and see all processes, screens, connectors, scripts, and decision tables for a project in one place. A reimagined user experience provides users with streamlined access from mobile devices, allowing them to view notifications, open tasks, submit forms, and approve requests.

Advanced process analytics is a new analytics dashboard that offers a customizable and insightful view of process performance with features like quick access to recent requests and task completions, ensuring users spend less time navigating and more time executing.

Automated testing enables users to easily test processes and process changes without interfering with collected data. Automated testing runs processes end-to-end or from a midway point and automates multiple runs against a series of test data.

enables users to easily test processes and process changes without interfering with collected data. Automated testing runs processes end-to-end or from a midway point and automates multiple runs against a series of test data. The integration library is an integrated library of connectors, providing seamless data transfer and operational initiation capabilities from various applications.

"Today's release marks a significant milestone in our journey towards making advanced process automation accessible and efficient for all. With these new AI Assistants and collaboration features, we are not just automating processes; we are empowering organizations to achieve Hyper-Productivity and innovate at unprecedented speeds," said Jeff Lortz, ProcessMaker CEO.

Join ProcessMaker’s upcoming webinar, “Unlocking Hyper-Productivity with Generative AI” on Dec. 7, 2023, at 2 PM EST. Click here to register now.

For more information about the new features and to experience the enhanced ProcessMaker platform, visit processmaker.com.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker's low-code intelligent automation platform empowers organizations to design business processes in seconds—no experience necessary. ProcessMaker effortlessly automates mission-critical processes, capitalizes on the next generation of AI-powered innovation, and unlocks the total productivity of your skilled workforce. The platform also offers a range of free trials to showcase ease of use and technical innovation.







Matthieu McClintock ProcessMaker 561-914-6075 matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com