Nextech Announces Key Appointments to Board of Directors

Nextech welcomes healthcare and technology industry veterans Halsey Wise, Anthony Colaluca, and Carl Pascarella

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a leading provider of clinical and administrative healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced several new appointments to its board of directors. The appointments bring to Nextech strategic leadership experience and distinct expertise across healthcare IT and payments. New members include:



Halsey Wise, Chairman – Wise brings to Nextech decades of executive leadership at public and private healthcare and technology companies. This experience includes serving as the Chairman and CEO of MedAssets, a leading healthcare performance company, and as Chairman and CEO of Intergraph Corporation, a leading engineering and geospatial software provider. Wise serves on the boards of Lyric and WellSky, and previously, Cerner Corporation, Cotiviti Inc., and Aspen Technology.



Colaluca has more than 30 years leading and operating healthcare and technology companies. He has served as the CFO of many industry leaders including MedAssets, Intergraph, Harland Financial Solutions, Solution 6 North America, and Computer Management Sciences. Carl Pascarella, Board Member – Pascarella served as the CEO of Visa USA from 1993 to 2005, where he oversaw the company’s transformation into a leading global payment network. He previously served as President and CEO of the company’s Asia Pacific Region. Pascarella is a veteran of the financial services industry, having held leadership roles at Crocker National Bank and Bankers Trust Company, among other financial institutions.



“Adding this level of talent and expertise to Nextech’s board of directors is a game changer,” said Bill Lucchini, CEO of Nextech. “Pairing such a talented board with a top-tier partner like TPG enables us to make strategic investments in innovative technology and talent. Whether it’s leveraging generative AI, the latest in patient-experience technology, or enhanced patient outcomes, we’re focused on driving value for current and future Nextech clients.”

“The vast majority of healthcare infrastructure still relies on decades-old systems and manual processes,” said Wise. “Nextech is bringing a modernized approach and contemporary solutions to healthcare management, tailored to propel artificial intelligence and enable the unique end markets it serves. I am thrilled to join the board alongside these world-class executives and look forward to partnering with them and Nextech leadership to guide the company through its very exciting next phase of growth.”

The appointments build on a period of momentum for Nextech, following the launch of Nextech Med Spa, the industry’s first solution dedicated to the category, and its recent acquisition by TPG. Wise, Pascarella, and Colaluca join Nextech’s board of directors alongside Lucchini and other existing members.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

Chris Farrell

VP, Marketing

(813) 998-4229