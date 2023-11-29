Creating Innovation Opportunities for the Energy Sector

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Innovates is announcing new funding through the Digital Innovation in Clean Energy (DICE) program. $2.5 million in funding from Alberta Innovates is available, with up to $250,000 available per project for a term of 18 months.



The DICE program supports the development of digital technologies that create value and jobs while reducing emissions in the energy sector. This includes technologies in artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain, industrial internet of things, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), virtual and augmented reality, digital twins, and many more. The program intends to use data to de-risk technologies along with cash flow to create value to the developer and the end user. Proposals may include areas such as:

New clean energy sources and storage technologies that are efficient, cost-effective and reliable.

Technologies to optimize effective and efficient resource extraction and processing.

Discovery, development and production of non-renewable and renewable energy resources, value-added and alternative products, the minerals value chain, and green technologies.

Advancing commercialization opportunities in areas of existing strength, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum science.

Developing technologies to increase productivity, improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and achieve a low-carbon future.

Harnessing the digital economy across sectors, including infrastructure, broadband, and big and open data, to encourage digital adoption.

“The DICE competition provides opportunities for positive collisions between technology developers and those in the energy sector with pressing needs. Reducing greenhouse gasses, creating value for energy companies, and de-risking new technologies provides Alberta-based companies a clear advantage over their competitors, and when they succeed, it’s good for all Albertans.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Applications will be due on February 1, 2024 by 3:00 p.m. MST. Successful projects will be notified by May 1, 2024. Projects must be completed by October 31, 2025. A webinar is scheduled for December 11, 2023 for all interested applicants. Visit the DICE page of our website for more information.

The DICE Open Call 3.0 builds on two previous successful funding competitions. To date, the program has supported 30 projects completed between March 1, 2020, and August 31, 2023. Alberta Innovates funding contributions amount to $6.1 million and has been leveraged 3.3 times for a total project value $26.2 million for Alberta’s economy. View the successful projects from DICE 1.0 and DICE 2.0.

BACKGROUND

The DICE program supports the Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy (ATIS) 2030 Innovation Targets and Alberta Innovates’ strategic priorities of Artificial Intelligence and Clean Resource Technologies. It does this by leveraging technology to sense and measure information about the changing way we live and conduct business.

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. We work with innovators in all sectors of the economy and all corners of the province to drive entrepreneurship, applied research and industry development. With our impact-based funding programs and services, we are transforming energy systems for a net-zero world, promoting the responsible use of land and water, leveraging provincial strengths in agriculture, and contributing to improved health and well-being by harnessing digital tech and data. We are also advancing emerging technologies and strengthening entrepreneurship for a strong and diversified economy. We operate in 11 locations with more than one million sq. ft. of industrial testing and lab facilities, and 600 acres of farmland. We employ nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta’s innovation engine! See what entrepreneurs say about our coaching and support.

