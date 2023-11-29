Glamour Decorating Celebrates Prestigious Feature in Window Fashion VISION Magazine
Glamour Decorating, a leading window treatments company in New York City, has been featured in Window Fashion VISION magazine.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glamour Decorating, a distinguished family-owned and operated window treatments business with over 30 years of industry expertise in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and the region, is proud to announce its recent feature in Window Fashion VISION Magazine. The company's rich history, spanning three decades, highlights its evolution from a wholesaler to a provider of customized services.
In the insightful magazine feature, Glamour Decorating takes readers on a journey through its transformative years, emphasizing its commitment to quality and innovation. The article encapsulates the company's trajectory, from its inception to becoming a trusted name in the window treatments industry.
A significant highlight in the feature is the unveiling of the company's new showroom, scheduled to open its doors in early December at 165 Madison Avenue. This state-of-the-art space promises an immersive experience for customers, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in window treatments.
“As a family-owned business, being featured in Window Fashion VISION Magazine is a testament to the dedication and passion we've poured into our craft over the past 33 years. Our journey, from wholesaler to offering personalized services, reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence. Our new showroom at 165 Madison Avenue isn’t just a space – it's a testament to our ongoing pursuit of providing our customers with the finest window treatment solutions."
About: Glamour Decorating is a family-owned and operated window treatments business based in New York, boasting over three decades of industry experience. Specializing in tailored window treatments for residential, commercial, and religious spaces, the company is dedicated to delivering quality and innovation. Glamour Decorating is an authorized dealer for industry-leading brands such as Somfy shades and Phantom window and door screens, ensuring top-notch solutions for their clientele in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and across the region.
Shaun Yehuda
Glamour Decorating of NY
+1 7184444567
glamour.deco@yahoo.com
