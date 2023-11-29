“With a minimum contribution to Social Security, I can secure my family members”. Airnaud, a coffee farmer from Dong Village, Laongam District in Lao PDR explains why he decided to register in the National Social Security Fund. He finds the minimum monthly contribution of 108,000 kip as being comparable to his daily expenses.
You just read:
Social security from a Lao farmers’ perspective – Part 2
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.