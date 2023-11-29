Evoke Neuroscience Extends Support to Ukraine with Donation of EEG System

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Neuroscience, a pioneer in the field of cognitive health, is proud to announce the donation of an Evoke EEG System to Ukrainian friends in Lviv. This generous contribution, made in collaboration with Semper Fi Fund leadership, aims to provide much-needed support to individuals struggling with the psychological effects of horrific torture, particularly those who have not responded to traditional interventions.



The Evoke EEG System, cleared by the FDA as a Class II medical device, revolutionizes the assessment of brain function through standardized medical EEG and ERP recordings. Its ability to provide objective and clinically meaningful insights has made it an invaluable tool for guiding treatments and aiding in the diagnosis of cognitive disorders, including memory loss.

“We are deeply moved by the plight of those who have suffered the trauma of torture in Ukraine,” said Dr. David Hagedorn, Founder and CEO of Evoke Neuroscience. “Our Evoke EEG System has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of these individuals by providing insights that can inform personalized treatment plans and help them regain a sense of normalcy.”

In addition to donating the system, Evoke Neuroscience will also provide comprehensive training to ensure its effective use in Lviv. This training will cover the operation, interpretation, and application of the Evoke EEG System, empowering healthcare professionals to utilize this advanced technology to deliver optimal care to patients suffering from the psychological effects of torture.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Evoke Neuroscience,” said Semper Fi Fund leadership. “This donation will provide much-needed support to our Ukrainian friends and demonstrates the power of collaboration in addressing the devastating consequences of war.”

Evoke Neuroscience’s commitment to extending support to Ukraine exemplifies its unwavering dedication to improving cognitive health worldwide. Through its innovative technologies and unwavering support, the institute continues to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals struggling with cognitive disorders, regardless of their location or circumstances.

About Evoke Neuroscience

Founded in 2009, Evoke Neuroscience stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the field of cognitive health. Driven by a steadfast mission to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of cognitive disorders, Evoke has developed objective, clinically meaningful, and accessible products, including the groundbreaking Evoke System. Evoke Neuroscience is guided by the visionary leadership of Dr. David Hagedorn, a prominent figure in clinical health psychology and neuropsychology. The institute’s educational endeavors are propelled by Dr. David Hagedorn’s expertise as an international speaker and instructor for advanced psycho-neuro electrophysiology assessments and interventions. Evoke Neuroscience Institute is more than a collection of achievements; it’s a testament to the collective commitment to a future where cognitive health is prioritized, understood, and accessible to all.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dave Hagedorn Organization: Evoke Neuroscience Website: https://evokeneuroscience.com Email: info@evokeneuroscience.com