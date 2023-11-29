Fastwyre Upgrading Fast Fiber-Optic Services in Bellevue

Broadband service provider offering even more affordable, reliable, high-speed internet

BELLEVUE, Neb., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastwyre Broadband, a cutting-edge fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, announces it will begin offering more robust and affordable fiber-optic broadband network services to residents and businesses in Bellevue, Neb.



Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, virtual learning, telehealth, e-commerce, entertainment and voice needs. Fastwyre’s new high-speed internet services range from 1 gigabit and 2 gigabits per second, and the company intends to offer 5 gigabit speeds to Bellevue-area customers by spring 2024. Over time, Fastwyre’s goal is to provide speeds in excess of 5 gigabits per second.

“Fastwyre is committed to the Bellevue community. Since the middle of this year, our cutting-edge fiber optic infrastructure has provided thousands of Bellevue residents and businesses the highest level of broadband and internet speed, performance, and reliability at the highest value,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “We look forward to expanding our services throughout the Bellevue area and ensuring citizens have the most affordable access to high-speed broadband applications, today and tomorrow.”

Bellevue residents can check for service availability in their neighborhood by visiting fastwyre.com/check-availability/; pricing includes:

High-speed internet services with speeds up to 1 gigabit starting at $49.99 per month; up to 2 gigabits starting at $69.99 per month.

In spring 2024, services with speeds up to 5 gigabits will start at $99.99 per month.

Danny Pate, COO of Fastwyre Broadband, added, “Fastwyre is dedicated to the growth and vitality of Bellevue. We look forward to continuing to provide Bellevue-area residents and businesses with the fastest, most reliable and affordable communications network to meet their ongoing and evolving digital needs.”

In addition, when Bellevue customers sign up for service, they can enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No annual contracts, and a 5-year price guarantee on internet service.

No data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle their broadband service with TV and phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Broadband services offering advanced applications and features.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video, and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

Fastwyre remains at the forefront of innovation in the telecommunications industry, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network with expansion plans in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.Fastwyre.com or by calling 1-833-463-FAST (3278) .

