Geoffrey Grammer Hits Grand Slam with U.S. House Campaign Launch Video with a Quarter-Million Views
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Democrat, veteran, and physician Geoffrey Grammer made quite the splash when he launched his campaign for U.S. Congress in Maryland’s 6th district open seat on November 7th, 2023,” said Kylie Brown, Grassroots Outreach Director for Geoffrey Grammer for U.S. Congress.
Geoffrey Grammer announced his run on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with the launch of his campaign video titled, “Securing Our Democracy.”
“Within just hours, Geoffrey, a citizen candidate, had already amassed 50K views on X and it didn’t slow down from there! The video reached a quarter-million views on X and YouTube, showing a strong interest in his message to fight for Marylanders in the 6th district,” said Brown.
Grammer's viral campaign video outlines his reasoning for running for congress, his background and deep connections to our community, and the main issues on which he will focus as a U.S. Representative.
Grammer completed three deployments: two to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. During his first deployment to Iraq, Christiane Amanpour interviewed him on “60 Minutes” to discuss leading mental health professionals into remote combat areas to ensure soldiers didn’t have to travel dangerous routes to receive care. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for being the main driving force behind carrying out his unit’s wartime mission, as well as the Combat Action Badge for direct combat engagement.
“Democracy hangs in the balance, and Grammer is the type of person needed to help secure it: courageous, hardworking, and compassionate,” said Brown.
“Grammer will use his experience and expertise as a military officer and physician to fight for better access to health care and women’s reproductive rights. He will work with labor unions and small business owners to create jobs and promote a strong economy that evolves with changes in technology. He will fight to secure our democracy so our government works for and represents all Americans,” stated Brown.
To learn more about Geoffrey Grammer for U.S. Congress or to connect with Geoffrey's campaign, please visit his website at http://www.geoffreygrammer.com or follow him on X / Twitter.
Geoffrey Grammer is a retired member of the United States Army. Use of his military rank, job titles and images in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Department of Defense. Use of individuals’ names or organizations with which they are affiliated does not imply an endorsement.
Geoffrey Grammer
+1 240-513-8425
info@geoffreygrammer.com
Geoffrey Grammer for U.S. Congress Campaign Launch Video: Securing Our Democracy