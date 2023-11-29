Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Tennessee - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Tennessee - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Tennessee is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
The numerous chemical facilities, industrial factories and construction sites in Tennessee have exposed thousands of local residents to dangerous levels of asbestos over the years. Tennessee’s vulnerability to flooding and other natural disasters exacerbates the problem as dormant asbestos can easily be often disturbed. Tennesseans should seek the assistance of asbestos abatement professionals if repairs and/or renovations are needed on any structure constructed prior to 1980. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Tennessee include, but are not limited to, Calhoun Paper Mill, Sylvan Cotton Mills, Bowater Paper Mill, Cedar City Mills, Kingston Steam Plant, Watts Bar Steam Plant, Ensley Bottoms Power Station, Johnsonville Steam Plant, Klopman Mills, Gallatin Steam Plant, Colbert Steam Plant, Moccasin Bend Substation, Paradise Steam Plant, Cumberland Steam Plant, Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), Appalachian Hardwood Casket Company, Bristol Gas and Electric Company, Bristol Metal Products, Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, 3M Company, Alabama Great Southern Railroad Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, American Bakeries Company, American Oil Company, Atlantic Ice & Coal Company, Atlas Chemical Industries, Inc., BASF Corporation, Betterton-Wallace Shoe Company, Breeding Insulation Company, Inc., Burn-Zol, Inc., Cannon Corporation, Cavalier Corporation, Central Soya Company, Inc., Chattanooga Electric Company, Combustion Engineering Company, Inc., Container Corporation of America, Cramet, Inc., Cream Top Creamery, Crystal Ice Company, Crystal Springs Bleachery, Hoeganaes Corporation, Cumberland Corporation, Inter State Ice and Coal Company, TRW, Inc., Dixie Mercerizing Company, Dixie Yarns, Inc., American Enka Corporation, Lenzing Fibers Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Corporation of Union City, Industrial Development Company of Union City, McBryer Drywall Company, Massey Electric Company, Inc., Lutex Chemical Corporation, Inc., Grace Chemical Company, Louisville & Nashville Railroad Company, Lookout Boiler and Manufacturing Company, Knoedler & Merideth, Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Company, Mobil Chemical Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Standard Candy Company, Sealtest Foods, Scovil and Irwon, Roadbuilders, Inc., Rhodia, Inc., Reynolds Brothers Plumbing & Heating, Radabaugh-Corbitt Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply (AC&S), Victor Chemical Company, Aladdin Industries, Beatrice Foods, Bon Air Coal and Iron Company, Boyled Galvanizing, Gleason Clay Products, Inc., Bush W. O. Building Company, C. H. Reese & Sons, CCP Manufacturing Company, CSX, Cumberland Electric Light and Power Company, Virginia Carolina Chemical, James Supply and Hardware Company, Carnation Company, Exalco Manufacturing Company, Olin Steel Treating Company, Ingalls Ship Corporation, ICI America, Inc., Aluminum Foils, Inc., Bemis Brothers Bag Company, ASG Industries, Blue Ridge Glass Corporation, Borden Mills, Inc., Clinchfield Portland Cement Corporation, Daniel Construction Company, E.N. Wolcott, Eastman-Kodak, Federal Dyestuff and Chemical Company, J.P. Stevens and Company, Inc., Holston Defense Corporation, Holleston Mills, Inc., Mundet Cork Corporation, Penn Dixie Cement Corporation, Tennessee Eastman Company, Willamette Industries, Bruce Hardwood Flooring, Consolidated Aluminum Company, Dupont & Company, Foote Mineral Company, Inland Container Corporation, Temple Inland, Inc., Jackson Fibre Company, Murray Ohio Company, Inc., Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company, Jackson Railway and Light Company, Owens Corning Fiberlass, Electric Materials Company, F.D. Wright Company, Inc., Ferro Corporation, Anderson Company, E.L. Bruce Company, Proctor and Gamble Company, Tennessee White Oak Cooperage, American Hospital Supply Corporation, Best Manufacturing Company, Pharmaseal Manufacturing Company, Allegheny Company, Martin Marietta Energy Systems, Hagaman Electric Company, Industrial Towel & Uniform Company, Empire Graphite, Musgrave Pencil, Unisoyal, Old Hickory Chemical Company, H. K. Ferguson Company, Tennessee Eastern Electric Company, Tennessee Tank Company, Watauga Electric Company, Empire Furniture Company, Hydro Systems, Midwestern Gas Transmission Company, Tennessee Fresh Frozen Foods, Celotex Corporation, Holly Carburetor Company, Jim Walter Corporation, D.M. Rose and Company, Dempster Brothers, East Tennessee Packing Company, G.H. Draper, Sanford Dry Iron Works, Ford Motor Company, Foster Engineering, Inc., Rohm & Haas Company, Robert Show Fulton Controls Company, Riverside Lumber Company, North Brothers, Inc., National Linen Service Corporation, M. F. Rourke Company, Lay Packing Company, Inc., Knoxville Traction Company, Knoxville Railway and Light Company, Knoxville Iron Works, Knoxville Gas Company, Knoxville Electric Light and Power Company, J.F.G. Coffee Company, Ideal Cement Company, Huston Tom Peanut Company, Southern Extraction Company, Southern Railway Company, Southern Service Company, Standard Knitting Mills, Inc., Sterling Wood Products Company, T.L. Lay Packing Company, Tamko Roofing Products, Troutman & Company, Union Carbide, General Shale Products Corporation, Harris Manufacturing Company, Model Mill Company, Heatec, Inc., Hale & Wallace, Inc., Girdler Corporation, General Portland Cement Company, Garland Sherman Company, Inc., Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio Railway, Davidson Chemical, Hoover Ball Bearing Company, Beaunit Fibers, Huber Chemical Company, J.M. Huber Corporation, Vestal Lumber Company, American Glanzstoff Corporation, Clinch River Corporation, Harriman Company, Harriman Paperboard Corporation, Mead Paperboard Corporation, Mead Corporation, East Tennessee Undergarment Company, Great Lake Research Corporation, North American Polyester, North American Rayon Corporation, Tennessee Chair Company, Gager Lime and Manufacturing Company, Farmers Chemical Association, Inc., F.H. Kalbfleisch Corporation, Eureka Foundry Company, Electrical Securities Corporation, Tri-state Refractories Company, W.R. Grace & Company, Wheland Foundry, Elder Realty, Eclipse Lookouts Boiler Company, Ecko Products, Inc., American Snuff Company, Applied Fibers Company, BF Goodrich, Josten’s, Inc., Kraft Foods Company, McNeal & Edwards Company, Petri Cigar Company, Red River Iron Company, Trane Manufacturing, Norris & Son, Inc., North American Royalties, Inc., Plibrico Sales & Service, Inc., Polysar Latex, Inc., Purity Extract and Tonic Company, Rock-Tenn Company, Rockwell International, Rome Furnace Company, S.Y. Wilson and Company, Service Electric Company, Sewanee Coal & Supply Company, Southern Blowpipe Sheetmetal & Roofing Company, Southern Wood Preserving Company, Mecklenburg Real Estate Company, Morris-Young-Owens Company, Morse Boulger, Inc., Nail Castings Company, Nashville Bridge Company, Nashville Hardwood Flooring Company, Nashville Linen Service Corporation, Nashville Machine & Supply Company, Young Sales Corporation, Weyman Bruton Company, Wethan Bag Corporation, Western Electric Company, Inc., Nashville Railway and Light Company, Nashville Thermal Transfer Corporation, Nashville Woolen Mill Company, Neuhoff Packing, Noel and Company, Inc., Noland Tank and Galvan Company, Standard Coosa-Thatcher Company, Sulzberger and Sons Company, Temple Company, Tennessee Paper Mills, Inc., Bendix Siding, Brown Stove Works, Chickamauga Producers, Inc., Cleveland Tennessee Enamel Company, Dixie Foundry Company, Rossville Development Company, Union Consolidated Mining Company, B. I. T. Manufacturing, Cities Service Company, Tennessee Copper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Tennessee River Pulp & Paper Company, Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke Company, Bowater, Inc., Bowater Carolina Corporation, Bowater Southern Paper Corporation, A.P. Green Industries, A.P. Green Fire Brick Company, Allen Eaton Panel Company, American Finishing Company, American Snuff Company, LLC, Anderson-Tully Lumber Company, Birmingham Steel Corporation, Bodley Wagon Company, Buckeye Cellulose Corporation, Buckeye Cotton Oil Company, Buckeye Technologies, Inc., Farmers Chemical Association, Buckman Laboratories, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Champion International Corporation, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, Arnold Engineering & Development Corporation, Consolidated Western Steel Company, Wilson Sporting Goods, Chickasaw Cooperage Company, Chris Fiedler Company, Inc., Citizens Street Railway Company, Cochran Corporation, Inc., Cole Manufacturing Company, Consumers Coal and Ice Company, Crescent Laundry and Cleaning Company, Crump Lime & Cement Company, Cudahy Packing Company, Davis Company, Delta Refining Company, DeSoto Hardwood Flooring Company, E. L. Bruce Company, Electric Storage Battery Company, Acme Plastering, Breeding Insulation Company, Inc., C.M. McClung & Company, Cherokee Spinning Company, Equitable Gas Light Company, Excel Smelting Company, Federal Compress & Warehouse Company, Inc., Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Fischer Lime & Cement Company, Fisher Body Corporation, Fisher Lumber Corporation, Forest Products Chemical Company, General Motors Corporation, Goheen Insulation Company, Inc., Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Gurley Refining Company, Motor Wheel Corporation, Murray Wood Products Company, National Distillers Products Corporation, Nickey Brothers, Inc., Nylon Net Company, Penn Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (Pennakem), Phoenix Cotton Oil Company, Plough, Inc., Poor & Company, Power Equipment Company, Prest Manufacturing Company, Quaker Oats Company, Schering-Plough Corporation, Sears, Roebuck and Company, Swift and Company, Goodyear Tennessee Company, Harly Holt Company, Ideal Laundry Company, J. Bouchard & Sons, Kingsboro Textiles, Inc., Trumbull Asphalt Company of Delaware, Union Seed and Fertilizer Company, Valley Coal and Ice Company, Velsicol Chemical Corporation, Berkline Corporation, Tennessee Flake Corporation, W.R. Grace and Company, Wabash Screen Door Company, L. H. Lanier and Son, M.E.C. Company, Inc., Marquette Cement Manufacturing Company, Maxwell House Company, McEwen’s Laundry, Inc., William C. Ellis and Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop, Woolsulate Corporation, Werthan Industries, Inc., Warner Iron Company, W. J. Lewis Welding Company, W. G. Bush & Company, V & K Masonry Contractors, United States Tobacco Company, U.S.S. Agri-Chemicals Company, Tri-City Insulation Company, The Globe Company, Tennessee Products Corporation, Tennessee Packing Stock Yards Company, Tennessee Central Railway Company, Tennessee Boiler Company, Young Insulation Group of Memphis, Inc., H. L. Cooke Distributing Company, Henders Boiler & Tank Company, Davis Cabinet Company, Don’s Food, Inc., Temco, Inc., Humko Chemical Corporation, Memphis Street Railway Company, Memphis Union Station Company, Memphis Water Works, Hunt Foods Industries, Inc., Illinois Central Railroad Company, Indeck Power Equipment Company, Industrial Insulation Company, Inc., International Paper Company, Ivers and Pond Piano Company, Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company, Kellogg, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Koppers Company, Inc., Kraus Cleaners, Kroger Company, L. D. Powell Company, Inc., Lamar Steam Laundry, Liberty Cash Grocers, Inc., Loeb’s Laundry, Inc., Lynn Whitsett Corporation, M.F.A. Oil Company, Memphis Consolidated Gas and Electric Company, Memphis Furniture Manufacturing Company, Memphis Gas and Electric Company, Memphis Hardwood Flooring Company, Memphis Mill Company, Millington Naval Air Station and Arnold Air Force Base.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
