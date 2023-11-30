FintechOS Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Commercial Loan Origination Solutions
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS, a trailblazer in fintech enablement, is proud to announce its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Commercial Loan Origination Solutions (CLOS) for 2023.
"We are thrilled to be recognized in Gartner's Market Guide. We believe this acknowledgment underlines FintechOS's commitment to simplify financial technology for banks and credit unions, and reflects our continuous effort to empower financial institutions with advanced, yet accessible technology,” said Teo Blidarus, CEO and Co-Founder of FintechOS. “Our platform is not just a tool: it's a catalyst for transformation, enabling our clients to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market."
FintechOS’s platform is designed to simplify and accelerate end-to-end financial product management. It enables banks to decouple product and experince innovation from their core systems, thereby extending the life of legacy systems. Focusing on speed, personalization, and ecosystem integration, FintechOS empowers banks and credit unions to drive rapid innovation and deliver outstanding customer experiences. This includes enabling financial institutions to grow deposits through differentiated digital account opening solutions, compete better with modernized lending products, and enter new markets by taking advantage of new business models.
The Gartner report highlights key trends in the commercial loan origination space:
- “The competitive landscape of commercial loan origination solutions is being reshaped through partnerships and ecosystems, leading to greater collaboration between fintechs and incumbent vendors and thus an expansion of capabilities.
- As banks seek best-of-breed services from different vendors, commercial loan origination solution (CLOS) platforms become more crucial, given their ability to easily integrate a variety of services. Tech vendors are thus moving toward a flexible software design with composable architecture that’s easy to update or modify, often leveraging small, independent modules known as microservices.
- Technologies such as AI, advanced data analytics and open APIs are enhancing CLOSs by enabling more tailoring, more-accurate decisioning, hyperpersonalized experiences for borrowers and reduced fraud.
- CLOSs are also enhancing hyperautomation of the lending process with machine learning algorithms, thus helping expedite credit risk assessments, automate document verification and streamline compliance checks.”
We believe, FintechOS's inclusion in this report is a testament to its innovative approach in transforming the financial services industry, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the fintech space.
Gartner, Market Guide for Commercial Loan Origination Solutions, Agustín Rubini, Derek Frost, 6 November 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About FintechOS:
FintechOS’s fintech enablement platform simplifies and accelerates end-to-end product innovation, enabling banks and insurers to decouple product and experience innovation from monolithic systems, extending the life of their legacy systems. With a focus on speed, personalization, and ecosystem integration, FintechOS empowers businesses to achieve rapid innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With over 50 customers, the company serves renowned clients and partners worldwide, including Groupe Société Générale, Admiral Insurance Group, and Howden Group. FintechOS solutions have empowered these partners to streamline operations, launch ground-breaking products, and significantly enhance customer satisfaction.
