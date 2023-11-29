XPRIZE Announces New $101 Million Global Initiative for Human Health Extension
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global life expectancy more than doubled in the last 100 years, but the quality of health as the population ages has not increased at the same rate. In the U.S. there is currently a 12-year gap between staying healthy and life expectancy - leaving more than a decade of people living in poor health before they die.
XPRIZE founder, Philanthropist and New York Times Best Selling Author, Peter Diamandis and Jamie Justice, Ph.D. and EVP of Health at XPRIZE, discuss the future of healthy aging and how a new initiative is helping make it possible to live not just longer, but healthier. To combat the gap between lifespan and how long to stay healthy later in life, XPRIZE is launching a groundbreaking $101M initiative to tackle age-related health decline by focusing on restoring the decline of muscle, brain, and immune function. Teams of innovators will develop therapeutic treatments to restore 10 years of health decline within just one year!
