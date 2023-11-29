Submit Release
TGTE Parliament Meets in Toronto, Canada from Dec 1st to 3rd

Special guests Robert Avetisyan and Ashok Arora will address the Parliament on New Norms and Mechanisms for Peace and Justice

TORONTO, CANADA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) third parliament's tenth in person sitting will be held in Toronto, Canada from December 1st to December 3rd.

First day (Friday) Session will be held at the Makam Museum in Toronto.

Second- and third-day sessions will take place at Pan Pacific Toronto 900 York mills road.

* TGTE Members of Parliament from around the world along with TGTE Members of the Senate, its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission, will be in attendance.

Reports from the Cabinet of Ministers as well as TGTE’s Annual Budget will also be tabled at the Parliament Sitting.

TGTE Parliament is expected to debate several issues of importance to Eelam Tamils.

A number of Resolutions are expected to be adopted at this Sitting.

