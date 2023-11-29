PerfectScale Achieves Amazon EKS Ready Designation
Kubernetes Optimization Platform Validated by AWS Partner Solution Architects to Integrate with Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS AnywhereMORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerfectScale, an innovation leader in Kubernetes optimization, today announced the company has achieved the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Ready designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The specialization acknowledges PerfectScale's role in assisting customers with a Kubernetes optimization solution validated for seamless interoperability with Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere.
Achieving the Amazon EKS Ready designation differentiates PerfectScale as an AWS Partner with a product that works with Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere, and is generally available for, and fully supports AWS customers. The Amazon EKS Ready designation helps customers quickly and easily find AWS Partner software solutions to run Kubernetes on AWS, on-premises, or edge.
Amazon EKS Ready Partners offer AWS customers the ability to customize their Kubernetes infrastructure to meet their business requirements. Applications validated by AWS Partner Solutions Architects ensure customers have a consistent experience using the platform.
"We are thrilled to announce our new status as an Amazon EKS Ready Partner. This milestone reflects our commitment to simplify Kubernetes operations and to provide a layer of governance that allows organizations to effectively maintain and scale their environment" said PerfectScale’s CEO and Co-Founder, Amir Banet. "The partnership supports our efforts to drive maximum value for Amazon EKS and EKS Anywhere users with a single solution that autonomously improves the performance, cost-efficiency, and environmental sustainability of their Kubernetes environments.”
The AWS Service Ready Program is designed to validate software products built by AWS Partners that work with specific AWS services. These software products are technically validated by AWS Partner Solution Architects for their sound architecture and adherence to AWS best practices—allowing customers to spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.
The designation allows PerfectScale to enable any Kubernetes practitioner, from novice to expert, to right-size and right-scale environments - perfectly balancing the demand, performance and cost of the application. As a result, DevOps and SRE teams enjoy more resilient, highly available applications with less service level agreements (SLAs) breaches, better cost containment, and the environmental sustainability of their entire K8s infrastructure.
About PerfectScale
PerfectScale’s Kubernetes (K8s) Optimization and Management Platform makes it easy for DevOps, Platform Engineering, and SRE professionals to improve the cost-effectiveness and stability of their complete K8s environment. As the industry's only production-ready automation solution, K8s environments are safely and effortlessly right-sized for peak resilience and availability, to eliminate wasted resources and cost, and to minimize carbon emissions. As a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor for Container Management, PerfectScale continuously optimizes every layer of your K8s stack, guaranteeing your environment is always perfectly scalable to meet demand.
PerfectScale is available in a free, no-commitment, 30-day trial. It takes only minutes to deploy and instantly starts cutting K8s costs and boosting performance, all with a minimal footprint on your environment. Get started today at perfectscale.io!
