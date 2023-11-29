CDSG AUGER DRILL PROGRAM TO BEGIN ON TITAN PROPERTIES

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Titan Lithium Projects in Tanzania.



The Company has retained Dr. Joas Kabete as technical director of Kilimanjaro Lithium Ltd. to supervise an auger drilling program to better understand the geology of Titan 1. Commencement of drilling to begin this weekend at Titan 1 to a depth of 100 feet with a minimum of 5 drill holes.





Please click here to view image

See Titan Projects Map (attached) with stars marking locations targeting high concentrations of Li2O values from previous surface sampling results.



At present, the lithium-in-soil anomaly at Titan 1 is the largest worldwide, covering over 40 square miles (110 square kilometers) of continuous lithium values averaging over 4,000 ppm and containing high-grade areas where lithium values returned up to 4.82% Li2O (22,400 ppm Li).

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

