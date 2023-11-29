Submit Release
CWF Invites Nominations for Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards

OTTAWA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is now inviting nominations for several national conservation awards.

“Nominate your nature heroes now and celebrate wildlife conservation with us,” said Rick Bates, CEO of CWF. “This is an opportunity to showcase volunteers and professionals in communities across Canada who are committed to conservation through a wide range of initiatives and approaches.”

Categories include:

  • Conservation in Action
  • Conservation Through Fisheries
  • Canadian Legislators in Action
  • Outstanding Affiliate Conservation Project
  • Canadian Outdoorsperson of the Year
  • Youth in Action
  • Conservation Mentors
  • Conservation in the Arts
  • Wild Educator of the Year

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31, 2024. The awards will be announced by Canada Day.

Recipients may be featured in an upcoming issue of Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazine and they will be invited to receive their award at CWF’s awards banquet, currently planned for New Brunswick in mid June.

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/awards.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation
The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

Contacts:

Heather Robison, Media and Community Relations Officer, heatherr@cwf-fcf.org 613-599-9594 x 212

or

media@cwf-fcf.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6c17821-4814-4b78-b8f6-cd76989fd7ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac26e5b5-4796-4487-9db7-29c07b84f181


Primary Logo

CANADIAN CONSERVATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/awards.
Nominate Now

CWF invites you to honour deserving Canadian conservationists by participating in the Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards Program.

