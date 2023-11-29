AeroBase Group Most Admired Companies of the Year 2023

We focus on maintaining efficiency and fostering innovation to ensure our customers receive great service

ST AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroBase Group has be recognized as one of 50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2023

AeroBase Group is a global aerospace and defense supplier, catering to the demands of the fast-paced international

markets. It offers a comprehensive range of services including logistics, maintenance, repair, operations, parts distribution, and more.

AeroBase sets itself apart with its extensive global footprint, showcasing an innovative approach that offers unmatched support to contractors, manufacturers, brokers, and government agencies around the world. Currently, the company is active in 100 countries. AeroBase utilizes its in-house software to facilitate efficient sourcing and procurement of the necessary parts for diverse aircraft requirements. The company’s product portfolio encompasses aircraft, maritime, and locomotive parts, along with mil-spec hardware, medical supplies, and ground support equipment. Offering a wide array of options, AeroBase supplies aftermarket, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, government excess surplus, and parts manufacturer approval (PMA) parts.

Furthermore, acting as a manufacturing representative, AeroBase not only functions as a licensed distributor but also spearheads marketing endeavors for its manufacturing partners. Irrespective of the requirements, AeroBase is dedicated to providing swift solutions and innovative approaches, ensuring the success of its client base.

“We are committed to providing customers the experience, technology and service necessary to operate their business safely and profitably,” said Alexina Cyr, Director (Sales) of AeroBase Group, Inc.

In the aerospace and defense sector, customers often grapple with the persistent challenge of maintaining aging legacy platforms. These challenges stem from the obsolescence of particular parts, rendering the sourcing of crucial parts an intricate task. In response, AeroBase has played a pivotal role in helping customers by providing critical parts vital to the smooth functioning of these platforms, including the P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, and CH-47 Chinook.

“For international customers, we have implemented various languages on our websites to facilitate access to services (https://aerobasegroup.com/locality/). Additionally, efforts are underway to broaden the product inventory and service offerings on the e-commerce platform, ensuring that international customers can place orders conveniently,” she said. Comprehensive inventory Stock & Distribution: AeroBase has partnerships with OEMs that allow it to stock and distribute new products to its customers. The company also purchases surplus inventory to stock and sell to help support legacy platforms.

E-Commerce: AeroBase offers many of its popular products online at https://aerobase.store/. This allows customers to look through products at their leisure and get information such as pricing and availability instantly, simplifying the procurement process on their end.

Consignment: AeroBase partners with suppliers to sell their inventory on their behalf so it can provide a wider range of products to its customers. “We are actively enhancing our e-commerce platform to facilitate a more convenient and seamless ordering experience for our customers. Moreover, we are expanding our stock levels to ensure swift availability of products, mitigating the extended lead times that have become prevalent in the industry since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tom Corrao, CEO of AeroBase Group Inc. Primary impetus propelling AeroBase Group

As a prominent global defense supplier, AeroBase Group dedicates significant attention to compliance and security, given its involvement in numerous exports. In this regard, the company has implemented an internal export compliance program and is registered with the DDTC to ensure strict adherence to all pertinent export regulations when shipping its products internationally.

Furthermore, AeroBase’s team consists of top-tier professionals, recognized for their expertise and unwavering dedication. Renowned for their swift and efficient service, customers highly appreciate the team’s responsiveness and their willingness to exceed expectations. “As a small, minority, woman-owned business with an AS9120-certified quality management system, we are committed to excellence,” said Alexina.

Evolution AeroBase Group is a minority woman-owned small business that made a considerable impact on the industry.

Tom and his wife started AeroBase with just $3,000 and a passion for innovation. They are a team of visionaries who founded AeroBase Group from their humble guest bedroom in August 2013. Having worked with several aircraft parts distributors before, they saw some things the industry could do differently.

“For one, they sought to use cutting edge technology to streamline the process of securing parts for aerospace and defense. Our tools and software were designed to minimize companies’ time researching, negotiating, and procuring parts,” said Alexina.

With an organizational culture that emphasizes passion and a positive outlook rather than conventional sales strategies, AeroBase established itself as an industry frontrunner. In the initial half-year of its operations, the company garnered a customer base exceeding 50,000 unique customers. Needless to say, with the right tools and a passionate team, AeroBase Group provides customers with the experience, technology, and service to succeed.

Leadership | AeroBase Group Inc.

Alexina Cyr, with 10 years of experience, currently holds the position of Director (Sales) at AeroBase Group, Inc. She is an alumna of the University

of Florida, possessing a bachelor’s degree in International/Global Studies.

Tom Corrao serves as the CEO of AeroBase Group, Inc.

AeroBase Group, Inc.

Cage Code: 74B05

Duns: 079345899

St. Augustine, Florida Location

Administration and fulfillment

3555 Agricultural Center Dr.

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Melbourne, Florida Location

Account Management and Sales Operation

2910 Bush Dr.

Melbourne, FL 32935