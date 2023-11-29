ARC and IATA Extend Direct Data Solutions Partnership

ARLINGTON, VA, and GENEVA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have extended their Direct Data Solutions (DDS) partnership, which offers subscribing airlines the most comprehensive global set of airline sales, market and itinerary data.

Signed at the 2023 IATA World Passenger Symposium, the partnership extension ensures more than 100 global airlines will continue to have access to this critical service for years to come. DDS incorporates airline-contributed data, IATA's Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) transactions and ARC's Area Settlement Plan (ASP) transactions into a single data source to support critical airline analytics and decisions.

Jointly created in 2012 by ARC and IATA, DDS is the world’s largest and most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset. It includes more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories.

“DDS is the foundation of ARC’s data platform and the most trusted source of global airline ticketing data,” said ARC President and CEO Lauri Reishus. “Now that we have extended our partnership, ARC and IATA will focus on expanding the breadth of DDS and delivering new data solutions that advance the global airline industry.”

“DDS is a vital business intelligence tool giving airline customers easily accessible and unique insights for benchmarking their performance against other participating airlines. DDS contributed significantly to position IATA as the trusted source of industry data, including traffic, safety, operations and sustainability,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Learn more about DDS on the ARC website or IATA website.

About ARC:

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world’s largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

About IATA:

IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 300 airlines comprising 83% of global air traffic. Its DDS provides carriers with easy access to a single global dataset of airline sales, market and itinerary data. Aggregated from multiple sources, including data contributed by carriers, the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) transactions, and ARC's Area Settlement Plan (ASP) transactions, DDS data is the most comprehensive and accurate of its kind. You can follow us at twitter.com/iata for announcements, policy positions, and other useful industry information.

