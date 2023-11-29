Pixability Adds Two Key Executives as it Expands its Solutions for YouTube & CTV

Former sales leaders at GumGum and InMobi Join to Lead Revenue Growth

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, ( www.pixability.com ), a leader in AI-driven contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance on YouTube and CTV, today announced that it is adding two key executives to its leadership team. Dave Matthews, former CRO of GumGum, joins Pixability as Global Chief Revenue Officer and Christina Wein, formerly the Head of National Sales at InMobi, will be the Senior Vice President of Revenue.



Matthews will oversee all sales and customer success teams across North America, EMEA and APAC for Pixability. He brings a unique combination of expertise at AdTech companies ranging from startups to billion-dollar global businesses. Prior to his most recent role at GumGum, he held revenue leadership positions including CRO at 4Info, which was acquired by Cadent, and CRO at Grapeshot which was acquired by Oracle.

Pixability has also hired Wein, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in sales, business development, and strategic partnerships at digital media and AdTech companies. Prior to Pixability, Tina worked at industry leaders including DoubleClick, Yahoo!, and AOL as well as earlier stage companies Innovid and InMobi. She most recently led National Sales at InMobi, contributing significantly to the business growth during her tenure.

Both new hires come at a time when Pixability is well poised to capitalize on the rapid growth of its data business and its EMEA and APAC operations, as well as the recent launch of its first-of-its kind Inclusive Media Initiative for YouTube. Matthews and Wein will focus on making it even easier for agencies and brands to partner with Pixability to take full advantage of the company’s proprietary YouTube and CTV technology to drive success for their clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dave and Tina to our leadership team as we embark upon our next phase of growth,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “They join us at a critical time for YouTube and CTV advertising, as budgets are increasing but advertisers are focusing more on quality tech/data partners that can maximize the value, suitability and sustainability of their campaigns.”

“I’ve had the privilege of being a part of several companies that have experienced explosive growth and Pixability presents exactly that same opportunity,” said Matthews. “More than any other company I’ve come upon in AdTech right now, it offers the best combination of technology, data and people–all of the key ingredients for rapid growth. I can’t wait to see where the company goes from here.”

“Pixability understands YouTube better than anyone else in the marketplace and they deliver for their customers in ways others cannot,” commented Wein. “Other companies only offer brand suitability whereas Pixability is the only YouTube contextual targeting and optimization platform in the industry outside of Google that is a leader in brand suitability and also knows how to drive real business results and performance.”

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company that empowers the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their video advertising across YouTube and CTV. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression matter by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable inventory and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including IPG, Publicis, Dentsu, Stagwell, and GroupM, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonald's, Salesforce and CVS. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

alex@siliconalley-media.com