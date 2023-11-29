Tecogen Announces Chiller Order From a Large Educational Institution in Connecticut

WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for a 400-ton Tecochill unit from a large educational institution in Connecticut, facilitated by Clover Corp., a long-standing Manufacturers’ Representative for Tecogen.



“Connecticut has some of the highest electric rates in the Northeast due to grid congestion in the area, and the Tecochill system offsets a significant amount of electrical demand,” noted Jeffrey Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales at Tecogen. “The energy savings and reliability of gas cooling compared to electric chillers over the long lifespan of the Tecochill system are significant benefits. The chiller will also contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint with the use of the heat recovery and updated emissions controls.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceed 6 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

