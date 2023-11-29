Progress Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Digital Experience Platforms

Large and midsize enterprise customers from around the world recommend the Progress Digital Experience (DX) Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP)1. Based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals, Progress is one of just four vendors to receive a "Customers' Choice" distinction, and the only vendor to receive it for Midsize Enterprise ($50M-$1B) companies.

Gartner defines a DXP as an integrated set of technologies designed to enable the composition, management, delivery and optimization of contextualized digital experiences across multi-experience customer journeys. A DXP can provide optimal digital experiences to a variety of constituents, including consumers, partners, employees, citizens, students and other audiences, and help ensure continuity across the full customer lifetime journey. It provides the presentation orchestration that binds together capabilities from multiple applications to form seamless digital experiences.

Progress’ Digital Experience (DX) portfolio gives organizations the power to rapidly build and deliver more expansive digital experiences, across websites and applications of all types, to help drive customer acquisition, retention and competitive success. Progress® Sitefinity® is a cornerstone of the Progress DX portfolio, offering tools tailored for marketers to create and personalize cross-channel digital experiences, and a platform that makes developers' lives easier.

“Progress DX is a solution embraced by developers and marketers alike. Our solution is easy to use and composable – meaning it offers just the right set of capabilities for digital marketing teams and it integrates easily into existing tech stacks,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “We are thrilled to see that our customers have spoken, and our users rate their experiences with us and our products so highly.”

Overall, 89% of customers said they would recommend Progress DX across product capabilities, sales experience, deployment experience and support experience, based on more than 75 reviews as of June 30, 2023.

Statements and ratings from Progress customers on Gartner Peer Insights include:

According to Gartner, "Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data we’ve collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.”

To download a complimentary copy of Gartner Peer Insights’ Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms, click here.

Gartner disclaimers

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms, 29 August 2023

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

pr@progress.com

_____________________________

1 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Digital Experience Platforms, Peer Contributors, August 29, 2023.